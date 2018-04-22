Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Charles for her wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England.(AP)
Thousands of revelers streamed into the town of Windsor on Saturday, trying to capture their own little piece of the extravaganza that was the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The world has been talking about it and indeed it was a beautiful and elegant wedding, fit for a princess!
From Oprah Winfrey to George Clooney, Tom Hardy, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and James Blunt in attendance, it was as a royal wedding as it was a celebrity wedding!
Here are 20 of the most captivating photos from the ceremony compiled from the internet.
The kids were not left out. mage Source: Getty / JANE BARLOW
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel through the west door after their wedding in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor
Carried Away: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave to the crowd during their wedding procession
The post 20 of the most captivating photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s #RoyalWedding appeared first on AmeyawDebrah.Com.
