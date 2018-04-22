20 of the most captivating photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s #RoyalWedding

Dan Soko

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Charles for her wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England.(AP)

Thousands of revelers streamed into the town of Windsor on Saturday,  trying to capture their own little piece of the extravaganza that was the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The world has been talking about it and indeed it was a beautiful and elegant wedding, fit for a princess!

From Oprah Winfrey to George Clooney, Tom Hardy, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and James Blunt in attendance,  it was as a royal wedding as it was a celebrity wedding!

Here are 20 of the most captivating photos from the ceremony compiled from the internet.

Prince Harry walks with his best man, the Duke of Cambridge, as he arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for his wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor. (REUTERS)

Meghan Markle leaves the Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother, Ms Doria Ragland, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor. (REUTERS)

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy take their seats in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor. (REUTERS)

Abigail Spencer, foreground left and Priyanka Chopra arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. (AP)

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel. (REUTERS)

Amal Clooney, left, George Clooney, second left, and Tom Hardy, right, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. (AP)

James Blunt arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor. (REUTERS)

David and Victoria Beckham arrive to the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor. (REUTERS)

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London. (AP)

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. (AP)

The kids were not left out. mage Source: Getty / JANE BARLOW

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel through the west door after their wedding in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor

Carried Away: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave to the crowd during their wedding procession

Carried Away: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave to the crowd during their wedding procession

