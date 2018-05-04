How Harry really met Meghan #RoyalWedding

Dan Soko

The much anticipated royal wedding is over, and as expected it has been the talk of the world! But how did it all begin? How did Prince Harry even meet Meghan Markle?

Harry and Markle first made each other’s acquaintance on a blind date in early July, 2016. “We were introduced actually by a mutual friend,” Harry revealed during the couple’s first sit-down interview with the BBC following their engagement announcement.

Despite Prince Harry’s global fame, Markle says she didn’t have a lot of preconceived notions about who he was before they met. “Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” she explained during the BBC interview. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

The two hit it off immediately. “We met for a drink,” said Markle, “and then I think very quickly into that we said, ‘Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.’”

Well there were many more drinks, many more meetings, and many more romantic times before the big wedding on Saturday. Here is a quick look at the Royal romance that has gripped the nation.
• In late October 2016, it was reported that glamorous actress Meghan, who played Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, was dating Prince Harry.
• On November 8, 2016, Kensington Palace confirmed the pairing with a statement, saying the Prince was worried for her safety.
• On February 2, 2017, the first pictures of Harry and Meghan – who is three years his senior – as they were spotted hand-in-hand, while out on a date in London. At the time, pals said actress Meghan had “virtually moved in” to Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace with the couple having been “inseparable” for weeks.
• On May 6, 2017, Meghan made her first public appearance as royal girlfriend when she proudly watched Prince Harry playing polo in Berkshire.
• On September 25, the pair were pictured together in Toronto as they attended the Invictus Games, Prince Harry’s sporting competition for wounded service personnel.
• On October 1, 2017, during the games closing ceremony, the pair were spotted in an embrace and at one point the pair shared a kiss. It came as they sat in the stadium beside Meghan’s mum Doria.
• On October 19, 2017, it was reported Harry had taken Meghan to Buckingham Palace for a meal with his grandmother – Her Majesty the Queen.
• On November 14, 2017, speculation grew about Meghan’s exit from Suits when a source told Us Weekly her departure would be easier as co-star Patrick J. Adams had also decided it was time to leave. The insider said that Patrick’s exit storyline “will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well”.
• On November 26, 2017, it was reported Palace officials briefed PM Theresa May on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “imminent” engagement.
• On November 27, 2017, it was announced that the couple were engaged to be married in Spring 2018. After a photocall at Kensington Palace, they gave their first joint interview to the BBC.
• On December 15, 2017, Kensington Palace confirmed the ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
• On March 22, 2018, Meghan and Harry sent out their royal wedding invitations.
• On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor in front of their family, friends and the world.

The post How Harry really met Meghan #RoyalWedding appeared first on AmeyawDebrah.Com.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

