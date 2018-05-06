VC of UEW accuses Principal of inciting Staff, students against Management

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Rev Father Prof Anthony Afful Broni, has accused the principal of the College of Languages, Prof Ephraim Avea Nsoh, of inciting staff and students against the current university management.
According to him, Prof Avea Nsoh, has shown dislike for the current management since its assumption of office and has openly asked his staff and faculty members to resist the current administration.
At a news conference, he claimed though Prof. Avea Nsoh is part of the management, he goes out of his way to undermine management by inciting staff and students against the very system he is supposed to help manage.
“He has had meetings with students at which members of staff were present, urged and incited students to rebel against this administration,” Pro. Broni claimed.
Prof. Nsoh, he again claimed, had said in a radio interview with the GBC that a number of staff have been blacklisted by the university management for dismissal.
The acting Vice chancellor explained Dr. Samuel Atintono, who Prof. Nsoh claimed was dismissed, rather vacated his post.
“The records are available for anyone seeking verification of this issue to do so” he said.
Responding, Prof. Nsoh denied ever-inciting students and staff against management as being purported by the acting vice chancellor.
“I can not remember anywhere that I have incited students to overthrow him. In any case, he knows he has overthrown Prof Avoke but I will not do anything that will undermine his work”.
He said he has only been open with his feelings regarding the unfair treatment meted out to some staff by the acting Vice Chancellor.
“But I must say that he and whoever is part of this have treated Prof Avoke and those interdicted unfairly, and he knows I have told him. I expect him to respect that I am open, to say it the way it is while respecting other people’s views too and that is the way we operate in the university” he stated.
According to Prof Avea Nsoh, teaching and learning have been made difficult because people are scared to talk about the issue, adding people like Prof Avoke, Dr. Samuel Ofori Bekoe, Dr. Samuel Atintono and others are losing their jobs because Prof Afful Broni is occupying the Vice Chancellor position.
“I was told by him (Prof Afful Broni) that I was next, and I am waiting,” he alleged.
Prof Nsoh indicated there would be peace within the university if Prof Afful Broni stops acting as Vice Chancellor.
By Lucy Ayambilla|3news.com|Ghana
