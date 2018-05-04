And the winners are…71st Festival de Cannes Awards

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda poses with the trophy on May 19, 2018 during a photocall after he won the Palme d’Or for the film “Shoplifters (Manbiki Kazoku)” at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE

The curtain has come down on the 71st Festival de Cannes, which for the last 12 days has featured artists and films from all four corners of the globe on its screens. Onstage at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, the Master of Ceremonies, Edouard Baer, welcomed the Feature Film Jury presided over by Cate Blanchett, for the announcement of the 2018 winners.

The event culminated on the Red Carpet, where the prizewinners and jury were treated to a live musical surprise by Sting and Shaggy!

FEATURE FILMS
SHORT FILMS
CAMÉRA D’OR
GIRL by Lukas DHONT
presented at UN CERTAIN REGARD

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

I'm a changed person; I can't sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

