Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

Accra, May 19, GNA – An event organizer, alleged to have swindled a military officer of his cash of GH¢9,500.00 under the pretext of organizing a wedding reception for him, has gone on trial, charged with defrauding by false pretence.
Benjamin Boateng Adofo denied the offence and the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, granted him bail of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties.
He was ordered to deposit cash of GH¢3,000.00 at the court and to make his next appearance on Tuesday, May 29.
Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan said the incident happened in May, last year.
Captain Jude Aryeh Boahene a military officer, had been introduced the accused as an event planner, who could organize his wedding reception for him.
The officer arranged a meeting with Adofo and they settled on a fee of GH¢9,500.00 and the money was paid through one Irene Ansong.
With exactly 14 days to the event, the victim went to the place where the reception had been planned to be held to ascertain whether any arrangements had been made and found that nothing had been done.
He then went and paid for the venue and made several visits to Adofo’s office, gave him phone calls and sent text messages to inform him that he had secured a place.
The accused would neither answer nor return his calls and went into hiding.
According to the prosecution, Adofo also blocked the lines of both Capt Boahene and Irene.
The officer was therefore forced to engage the services of another event organiser.
On December 07, Capt Boahene received information that Adofo was back to his office and went there.
The accused on seeing him, fled and the officer then collected some items including chairs and table clothes from the office, packed these in his service vehicle and drove off.
The prosecution said Adofo was later arrested.
