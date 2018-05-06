Tumu Shooting: Family Of The Victim Demands Independent Investigation

Dan Soko

The family of a boy who was killed last Friday after police fired shots to dispel angry youth who had attacked the station has called for an independent investigation into the matter.

The father of Mohammed Batong, 17, says since the police are involved in the matter, he doesn’t trust that they will indict their own.

“They have to look for a specialist to undertake it [investigation] because those involved in the case will not say the truth,” Kulle Batong said.

Mr Batong is appealing for those with financial assistance to come to his aid because he doesn’t have the financial strength to pursue the case.

He said this when a delegation of police team visited the bereaved family to express their condolences.

DCOP Boapea Kojo Otchere had earlier assured the family that the Upper West Regional Police Command is investigating the issue and will punish all those found culpable.

Some irate youth attacked the Tumu Police Station on Friday and vandalized police property including patrol vehicles.

520201843626_5252785809545_2584499807459.jpeg

The youth accused the police of causing the death of Mohammed Batong after he drowned in a dam following a hot chase by the police.

Joy News learnt the police were in an operation to apprehend some wee smokers.

The police in an attempts to defend their abode from the angry youth opened fire and Mohammed Batong was killed in the process, reports say.

The reports also the attack have left the police demoralized.

