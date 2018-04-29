The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

With a basic principle of “Starting A Smart Life”, Syinix is a professional electronics brand committed to becoming a practical family choice for warm and cozy lives.
Its brand essence of comfort and affordability is embedded in the theme color of green symbolizing nature and health, simple yet elegant finish design, easy and optimized user experiences etc.
To satisfy the growing demand of consumers, Syinix offers more home-related products in an all-rounded perspective. Continuing to deliver and maintain the high standards that we all expect, Syinix strives to deeply integrate into everyone’s daily life.
The Syinix brand has enjoyed rapid development so far across Africa, and already won numerous honors. It always aimed at providing suitable home appliances at best prices, and constantly enriching its customers’ life experience.
Syinix has a top-notch team of designers and high quality products certified by the international ISO9001 quality management system and CE safety certification adopted by the EU. The Products range from TVs, Fridges, Freezers, Microwaves, Irons, Kettles, Blenders, Washing Machines, Water Dispensers, Airconditioners, Standing fans and Sandwich makers.
Syinix TVs ranges from 32 inches to 65 inches. If you are looking for better viewing experience for the Champions League Final and the Russia 2018 World Cup, a Syinix TV is your sure bet. All TV sets are super slim with high-resolution screens, equipped with convenient multiple terminals. Syinix boasts of superb pictures and voices thanks to functions like color fidelity, sharp contrast, and supports local language menu display and USB play as well. There is also considerate configuration like energy saving, stabilizer free etc.
In view of our power fluctuations and most parts of Africa, all these functions and features are designed in full consideration of the local market demands and consumer habit which once again reflect the Syinix design philosophy and mission of serving customers with top quality yet affordable electronic products.
In Ghana, Syinix provides first-class after-sales services for its customers by cooperating with Carlcare Service Centre; which is a leading service brand for consumer electronics in Africa. All what Syinix has done is to offer you a smarter and better life. Syinix will spare no efforts in order to become a leading brand for home appliances in Ghana and Africa.
Partnering with Banana Electronics, Syinix products can be found in all major shopping malls in Accra and Kumasi as well as shops in the markets across the country. Buying a Syinix product, gives you the assurance of a quality product with 25 months warranty and unfettered access to aftersales service on our dedicated Hotline: +233207326104
