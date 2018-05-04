Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

Dan Soko

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar says he was not surprised by his performance in Columbus Crew’s win over New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer. 

The defender scored the winner as the Gold and Blacks won on the road to extend their unbeaten run to six without a defeat.

Following 84 minutes of goalless football, it took a header by defender Lalas Abubakar to separate the New England Revolution and Columbus Crew SC, with the visiting Crew SC winning by a 1-0 scoreline at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghanaian who was excited after getting the winner was not surprised with his performance on the night.

“We always practice this stuff, so this was like practice. It wasn’t a surprise to any of us, because we just have to make the run, because that’s what we do every single time at practice. We just need to execute and we did that on the field,” he said after the game.

Lalas Abubakar plays in defense with compatriots Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful who have been solid in the last six games. The Ghanaian revealed the understanding between the back four has been impeccable.

“I think it’s a group effort. We play together, we fight for each other. That is what has got us here. It’s a team effort, we just fight together. We know they are a dangerous team, so we’ve just got to stick together and fight for each other.”

The 23 year old is having a better season with the club after he was drafted last season. According to Lalas he has learnt a lot since coming through last season.

“I came in last year – I came in and I learned a lot, and I’m still learning. It’s a long process, so I just have to keep taking it one game at a time and keep learning. The more you play the more you learn. I keep learning every single game,” he concluded.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin 

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

Budu Koomson Warns Of Militarisation Of Police

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Gov't Refutes IMANI Claims On 'Subah-Like' Deal

May 18, 2018

ICT Key To Transforming Ghana’s Economy – Vice President Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice - ACILA

May 18, 2018

Health Financing Strategies To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!