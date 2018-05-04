Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar says he was not surprised by his performance in Columbus Crew’s win over New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer.

The defender scored the winner as the Gold and Blacks won on the road to extend their unbeaten run to six without a defeat.

Following 84 minutes of goalless football, it took a header by defender Lalas Abubakar to separate the New England Revolution and Columbus Crew SC, with the visiting Crew SC winning by a 1-0 scoreline at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghanaian who was excited after getting the winner was not surprised with his performance on the night.

“We always practice this stuff, so this was like practice. It wasn’t a surprise to any of us, because we just have to make the run, because that’s what we do every single time at practice. We just need to execute and we did that on the field,” he said after the game.

Lalas Abubakar plays in defense with compatriots Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful who have been solid in the last six games. The Ghanaian revealed the understanding between the back four has been impeccable.

“I think it’s a group effort. We play together, we fight for each other. That is what has got us here. It’s a team effort, we just fight together. We know they are a dangerous team, so we’ve just got to stick together and fight for each other.”

The 23 year old is having a better season with the club after he was drafted last season. According to Lalas he has learnt a lot since coming through last season.

“I came in last year – I came in and I learned a lot, and I’m still learning. It’s a long process, so I just have to keep taking it one game at a time and keep learning. The more you play the more you learn. I keep learning every single game,” he concluded.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin