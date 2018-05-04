Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

The Tema Regional Police Commander DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh, is calling on Local Authorities to help illuminate the Metropolis to enhance visibility at night to help fight crime during that time of the day.
The Tema Regional Police recently adopted Drone technology to use drones and cameras to help combat crime in the region to help make the region safer for residents. The move which is believed to be an initiative by the Regional Police commander DCOP Asomah Hinneh however has a deficiency as they face high illumination problem at night.
Speaking to Modernghana.com, the DCOP confirmed that he himself bought one of the three drones in their possession which cost him 7,000 Ghana cedis, with two others coming from Police Headquarters.
He further disclosed that fighting crime has become very difficult in the area that is why they have acquired drones to help in the fight against crime. He however revealed that the Drones cannot work at night due to poor visibility in the community.
He is therefore calling on local authorities to come to their aid and help them acquire more lights and install in all parts of town to help them use the new gadgets at night. “We are going to liaise with the Assembly and see if they are also going to help us with even lights and the cameras we are talking of”, he said.
DCOP also Confirmed that as at now the devices they have acquired cannot work at night but because it is not only during the night that people commit crime the new technology they have adopted is still going to help them a lot in their bid to fight crime in the Tema Metropolis.
When asked if he will leave with the technology and they drone he acquired when he is posted out of the region, he responded, “Anytime am leaving I will leave it here for the sake of my people here”.
