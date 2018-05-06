African U-20 Championships: Ghana Beats Algeria In 2nd Round Qualifier

Dan Soko
African U-20 Championships: Ghana Beats Algeria In 2nd Round Qualifier

Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Sadiq Ibrahim gave the Black Satellites a 2-0 win and passage to the third round of qualifiers for the 2019 African U20 Championships in Niger.

The Satellites had secured a goalless draw in Algiers 10 days ago and they needed a victory of any kind to qualify for the next stage while the Algerians would have made it with a score draw.

Ghana started on the front foot but it took 36 minutes for the breakthrough to appear. Mohammed Kudus ran with the ball and managed to fire home left-footed shot past the Algerian goalie.

The team increased the tally in the second half through Sadid Ibrahim’s good run and finish. He dribbled past his marker and steered home his shot into the far corner of the net.

The result means Ghana will face either Gambia or Benin in the final round of qualifiers and success over either team will send Ghana to the main competition in Niger next year.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


GPL: Medeama Go Top After 2-1 Win Over Aduana

May 20, 2018

Corruption now under control – President Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

African U-20 Championships: Ghana Beats Algeria In 2nd Round Qualifier

May 20, 2018

Emmanuel Boateng Thanks Levante Fans For Successful First Season In Spain

May 20, 2018

Can Facilities Management drive Customer Loyalty? 7 Tips

May 20, 2018

DKM Customers Angrily Welcome Nana Addo To Brong Ahafo Region

May 20, 2018

Details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress [Photos]

May 20, 2018

Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices (gmp) In Herbal Medicine Production, In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Issah Ibrahim Complete Dreams FC Move

May 18, 2018

Agric minister summoned by Speaker over fake cocoa fertilizer

May 18, 2018

Revenue from cocoa, oil to support trade balance in 2018 – Standard Bank

May 18, 2018

Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

May 18, 2018

KelniGVG deal saving $1.1m/mth – Ursula

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!