SHSs To Benefit From Massive Infrastructural Development – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country are going to benefit from massive infrastructural development by the close of the year.
He said procurement processes were on-going for the government to supply 70,000 mono-desks whilst 42 community SHSs would be upgraded into a model status.
A total of 75 selected existing SHSs in the country would also be expanded for more students to benefit from the Free SHS implementation policy during its second year and beyond.
President Akufo-Addo made the announcement when he interacted with some traditional rulers in Sunyani as part of his three-day official working visit in the Brong-Ahafo Region.
The President acknowledged the contributions of the Chiefs and people of the region towards the enhancement of agriculture and national food security, adding that, the important role traditional authorities played in national development could not be over-emphasised.
To that end, he assured the traditional rulers of the region that his government would continue to make regular contact with them in identifying and addressing the needs of the people.
As the embodiment of the people, President Akufo-Addo assured the traditional rulers that the government would institutionalise to ensure that the Regional Ministers would interact regularly with them and therefore called for their support to enable him to achieve his vision for the nation.
Nana Bofo Bene IV, the Vice President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Dwenem-Awasu Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality, appealed to the President to intervene by raising the necessary funds for the re-shaping of the Sunyani-Kumasi highway since it has now become a death-trap.
Earlier, the President and his entourage including Ministers of State and Members of Parliament joined worshippers at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church at Nkwabeng, a suburb in Sunyani to worship with them.
President Akufo-Addo presented GH¢ 20,000.00 to the Church towards its 20 years anniversary celebration.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
