We Can’t Afford Reckless Banking Sector – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has broken his silence on recent developments in Ghana’s banking sector saying Ghana cannot afford to have a reckless and unstable banking sector.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of 2018 Ghana CEOs Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, under the theme: “Leadership, Innovation and Investment for Business and Economic Transformation”, the President said while he supports all the regulatory compliance efforts of the Central Bank to bring order and discipline in the sector, he is also mindful that in order for the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda to thrive, the country would need its indigenous banks to come along.
“We cannot afford instability and recklessness in the banking sector,” he said.
Support “Ghana Beyond Aid” Agenda
President Akufo Addo in his remarks observed that for his “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda to work, the skills of CEOs of Ghanaian companies is extremely important. These skills, the President says, must be harnessed effectively to ensure that all organizations in the country grow and maintain good corporate governance which will by extension move the country beyond every form of dependence.
Founder and CEO of Ghana CEOs Summit
In his welcome address, the founder and CEO of Ghana CEOs Summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, called on government to continue in its efforts at creating the enabling ecosystem to ensure an even more thriving private sector and functioning public sector.
“As we gather around the table to deliberate on lingering and headline issues, proffer solutions and learn from leaders and other industry experts, the expectation of the CEO Network is that we impact the larger circles of economic growth in Ghana and by extension the continent. The CEO Network’s Annual CEOs Summit seeks to challenge the government to create the enabling environment to ensure a thriving private sector,” Mr. Egyir said.
The CEOs Summit
The CEOs Summit, organized by the CEO Network is aimed at fostering knowledge acquisition, learning, partnerships and synergies among attendees that can drive both personal as well as organizational-improved performance and consequent growth.
Focus of 2018 Summit
The 3rd edition of the Ghana CEOs Summit provides a unique platform for global and local CEOs to integrate and interact with world-class experts on various key aspects of corporate management and leadership. This year’s edition is set to be the biggest and best so far with about 500 CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and government officials expected in attendance from within Ghana and from across the globe.
In Attendance
Some prominent personalities to attend this year’s CEOs summit include Roger Harrop, the CEO expert, award-winning international motivational business growth speaker; Neville Gaunt, a renowned keynote speaker, author and CEO, Mind Fit limited; Ken Ofori Atta, Minister of Finance; Awal Mohammed, Minister for Business Development; Alhassan Andani, president of the Ghana Association of Bankers, among others.
-Starrfmonline
