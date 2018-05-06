We’re Not In To Loot And Share – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
The Akufo-Addo-led government has through innovative ideas and carefully thought-through programmes achieved more in 16 months than the NDC’s eight years in power, according to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Innovative programmes such as ‘Free Senior High School’ to remove the barrier of finance in the acquisition of Secondary education; ‘One Village One Dam’ and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ to deal with the challenges in the agricultural sector; ‘One District One Factory’ to promote industrialisation, and the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to deal with the canker of corruption are just a few examples of the seminal initiatives of this Government, the vice president stressed.
Speaking at various mosques during the Eastern region leg of his nationwide Ramadan Tour on Sunday 20th May, 2018, Dr. Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo government had also done more for the Zongo community than any other government in Ghana’s history.
“We promised to pay closer attention to the developmental needs of the Zongos, and for the first time in the history of Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo has not only appointed a Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Affairs, but has set up a Zongo Development Fund and set aside budgetary allocation of Ghs100 million for it. Just last week we appointed a CEO and two Deputies to run the Zongo Development Fund. This is evidence that when we make a promise we keep it,” Bawumia emphasised.
“To ensure that our children receive both English and Arabic education, about 3,000 Arabic instructors will be engaged this year,” he added.
Faced with the challenge of graduate unemployment, the Akufo-Addo government again thought out of the box and has launched the Nation Builders Corps to offer the opportunity of acquiring skills and experience to 100,000 graduates this year in seven different modules, the Vice President indicated.
“At least 350 graduates will be engaged in each district and they will be on the module for three years during which they will receive training and still get paid. That is the result of critical thinking, to solve the challenges Ghana faces, not critical thinking to find ways to deprive the ordinary citizen of the benefits of being a Ghanaian, what the court described as Create, Loot and Share.
“We will not create, loot and share, that is why we have reduced electricity tariffs, 30% for industry and 17.5% for households. That is a sign of a Government that cares about its citizens, and not one that will put its citizens through hardship while they enrich themselves.”
-Starrfmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government
- Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10
- Sammy Forson proposes to his girlfriend
- Face Of Notorious Robber Nabbed During Midnight Operation
- Winners Chapel Pastor Rescued By Nigeria Navy After Days In Kidnappers Den
- Big Woman Posing As Immigration Officer Arrested In Lagos For S*x Slavery
- Governor Fingered In Plot Against VP Osinbajo
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- NPP polls: Divine leads Accra, Wontumi retained in Ashanti
- One village one dam contracts awarded - Nitiwul
- Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt
- Politics: The UK Treasury's Robert Jenrick talks to Business Insider about inequality, productivity, and whether he'd rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck
- Finance: Someone transferred $99 million in litecoin — and it only cost them $0.40 in fees
- NPP Government: Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters
- Presidency: "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff
- NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax beat Immigration Ladies for first win; Mukarama Abdulai hits brace for Northern Ladies
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- Photos Fro! Church Wedding Of Donald Duke's Daughter
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- Prof. Joshua Alabi on '21 minutes with KKB'
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Greater Accra NPP Chairman
- Speaker not staying in government bungalow after taking rent advance – Kweku Baako
- NPP regional elections: Aspirant loses Greater Accra Chairmanship race despite MPs’ support
- Fidelity Bank to list on Stock Exchange by 2020
- Volta NPP elect new chairman despite injunction
- Emmanuel Owusu hails influence of Jackson Owusu on Kotoko career
- NPP Polls: New Upper East Reg. Chairman to sue defeated rivals for defamation
Click Here to Comment on this Article