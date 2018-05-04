Court Dismisses Application To Defreeze Opuni’s Accounts

Dr. Stephen Opuni
An Accra High Court has dismissed an application by lawyers of former Chief Executive of COCBOD, Stephen Opuni to unfreeze his accounts frozen by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
The Presiding Judge, Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa while dismissing the application said EOCO was carrying out its task of protecting state funds.
Justice Datsa, despite ruling in EOCO’s favour criticized them, describing their handling of the matter as “not following due process”.
She, however, said, “the mandate of EOCO must be respected by the court”.
Speaking to journalists after the ruling Monday, one of the lawyers of Dr Opuni, Victor Adawudu said they will immediately apply for a copy of the ruling so they can properly advise their client [Opuni].
“…we will look at the reasoning, then from there we can advise our client,” he said.
Mr Adawudu also made the point that since the court earlier ordered the defreezing of the accounts, this new ruling has put the court in a difficult position.
“That same court has made two different orders so which does she validate and which one is she saying is not right. So the court itself is put in a difficult situation…” he said.
This is the second time the anti-crime organisation has frozen Opuni’s accounts. The accounts were first frozen in 2017 when investigations commenced against him.
The court had earlier in April this year ordered EOCO to defreeze the accounts after hearing the arguments of Opuni’s lawyers.
EOCO has since frozen the accounts again causing Dr Opuni to go back to court.
Dr Stephen Opuni is facing trial alongside businessman Seidu Agongo on 27 counts including buying and selling of misbranded fertilizer products and causing financial loss to the state.
When convicted, the accused persons could face up to 25 years imprisonment, Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo has hinted.
-Myjoyonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government
- Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10
- Sammy Forson proposes to his girlfriend
- Face Of Notorious Robber Nabbed During Midnight Operation
- Winners Chapel Pastor Rescued By Nigeria Navy After Days In Kidnappers Den
- Big Woman Posing As Immigration Officer Arrested In Lagos For S*x Slavery
- Governor Fingered In Plot Against VP Osinbajo
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- NPP polls: Divine leads Accra, Wontumi retained in Ashanti
- One village one dam contracts awarded - Nitiwul
- Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt
- Politics: The UK Treasury's Robert Jenrick talks to Business Insider about inequality, productivity, and whether he'd rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck
- Finance: Someone transferred $99 million in litecoin — and it only cost them $0.40 in fees
- NPP Government: Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters
- Presidency: "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff
- NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax beat Immigration Ladies for first win; Mukarama Abdulai hits brace for Northern Ladies
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- Photos Fro! Church Wedding Of Donald Duke's Daughter
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- Prof. Joshua Alabi on '21 minutes with KKB'
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Greater Accra NPP Chairman
- Speaker not staying in government bungalow after taking rent advance – Kweku Baako
- NPP regional elections: Aspirant loses Greater Accra Chairmanship race despite MPs’ support
- Fidelity Bank to list on Stock Exchange by 2020
- Volta NPP elect new chairman despite injunction
- Emmanuel Owusu hails influence of Jackson Owusu on Kotoko career
- NPP Polls: New Upper East Reg. Chairman to sue defeated rivals for defamation
Click Here to Comment on this Article