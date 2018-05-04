Court Dismisses Application To Defreeze Opuni’s Accounts

Dan Soko

Dr. Stephen Opuni

An Accra High Court has dismissed an application by lawyers of former Chief Executive of COCBOD, Stephen Opuni to unfreeze his accounts frozen by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The Presiding Judge, Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa while dismissing the application said EOCO was carrying out its task of protecting state funds.

Justice Datsa, despite ruling in EOCO’s favour criticized them, describing their handling of the matter as “not following due process”.

She, however, said, “the mandate of EOCO must be respected by the court”.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling Monday, one of the lawyers of Dr Opuni, Victor Adawudu said they will immediately apply for a copy of the ruling so they can properly advise their client [Opuni].

“…we will look at the reasoning, then from there we can advise our client,” he said.

Mr Adawudu also made the point that since the court earlier ordered the defreezing of the accounts, this new ruling has put the court in a difficult position.

“That same court has made two different orders so which does she validate and which one is she saying is not right. So the court itself is put in a difficult situation…” he said.

This is the second time the anti-crime organisation has frozen Opuni’s accounts. The accounts were first frozen in 2017 when investigations commenced against him.

The court had earlier in April this year ordered EOCO to defreeze the accounts after hearing the arguments of Opuni’s lawyers.

EOCO has since frozen the accounts again causing Dr Opuni to go back to court.

Dr Stephen Opuni is facing trial alongside businessman Seidu Agongo on 27 counts including buying and selling of misbranded fertilizer products and causing financial loss to the state.

When convicted, the accused persons could face up to 25 years imprisonment, Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo has hinted.

-Myjoyonline



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!