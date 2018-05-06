National ID Cards Ready: To Be Issued From May 28 – NIA

Prof Ken Attafuah
The National Identification Authority (NIA) will start registering and issuing the Ghana Card to Ghanaians from Monday, May 28, 2018.
This is an assurance by the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Prof. Ken Attafuah.
Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, he said the NIA would pitch camp at key state agencies and institutions including the Jubilee House, Parliament and the various security agencies to register officials there.
“On Monday the 28th by this time, the National Identification rollout will be done. It will begin at 7 am. We will have our technicians and registration officials and operators at the Jubilee House, they will be at Parliament House, they will be at the Judiciary premises, and they will be at the Security sector institutions; The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Prisons Service and of course the Ghana Armed Forces,” he said.
The issuance of a National Identification ID card is among the few key projects the government promised to execute to formalise the country’s economy.
Many Ghanaians have expressed regret over the seeming delay in the issuance of the cards after more than three previous deadlines set by the government to execute it, was not met.
But according to Prof. Attafuah, all the necessary documentation and legal framework for the registration and issuance of the National ID card, also known as the Ghana Card have been set up to kick-start the process next week.
He said key individuals such as the country’s former Presidents Kufuor, Mahama and Rawlings, Members of the Ghana Journalists Association, among others, will be issued with the cards first before registration opens for the general public.
“We will be at the premise of these institutions and key sectors of relevant of this society, registering them and issuing the cards to them instantly…We shall also register maybe a day or two immediately after we start the Ghana Journalist Association leadership, the Ghana Bar Association and particular sectors of society that we have already engaged. The roll our strategy will be published, and everyone will have the opportunity to see where they are registering in their society.”
He said officers within the Banking and Educational sectors would also be issued with the cards ahead of the mass regional registration exercise.
Regional movements
Prof. Attafuah explained that the public registration exercise would begin in the Greater Accra region, where the process is expected to last between two to three months.
The team will move to the Volta Region from Greater Accra.
From The Volta Region, it will move to the Northern Region, before the Upper East and Upper West regions.
The Brong Ahafo Region will be next, before the Eastern and Ashanti Region.
The last regional public registration will be in the Central Region.
Under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in 2008, the NIA began the process to register and issue the National ID card to all Ghanaians.
About 11 million people in six regions of the country were registered as part of the process which was between 2008 and 2010.
The cards were, however, ready for collection later in 2011, although a number of them could not be accessed.
The card was rendered useless after most banks and some state institutions began rejecting them as an unrecognised state ID card.
NIA gets vehicles for the registration process
Earlier this year, the government presented a fleet of vehicles to the NIA to facilitate the nationwide registration and issuance of the national ID card.
The vehicles included 57 Nissan Hardbody pickups, 5 Toyota Hiace Vans, 60 motorbikes and two generator sets.
-Citifmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government
- Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10
- Sammy Forson proposes to his girlfriend
- Face Of Notorious Robber Nabbed During Midnight Operation
- Winners Chapel Pastor Rescued By Nigeria Navy After Days In Kidnappers Den
- Big Woman Posing As Immigration Officer Arrested In Lagos For S*x Slavery
- Governor Fingered In Plot Against VP Osinbajo
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- NPP polls: Divine leads Accra, Wontumi retained in Ashanti
- One village one dam contracts awarded - Nitiwul
- Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt
- Politics: The UK Treasury's Robert Jenrick talks to Business Insider about inequality, productivity, and whether he'd rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck
- Finance: Someone transferred $99 million in litecoin — and it only cost them $0.40 in fees
- NPP Government: Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters
- Presidency: "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff
- NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax beat Immigration Ladies for first win; Mukarama Abdulai hits brace for Northern Ladies
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- Photos Fro! Church Wedding Of Donald Duke's Daughter
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- Prof. Joshua Alabi on '21 minutes with KKB'
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Greater Accra NPP Chairman
- Speaker not staying in government bungalow after taking rent advance – Kweku Baako
- NPP regional elections: Aspirant loses Greater Accra Chairmanship race despite MPs’ support
- Fidelity Bank to list on Stock Exchange by 2020
- Volta NPP elect new chairman despite injunction
- Emmanuel Owusu hails influence of Jackson Owusu on Kotoko career
- NPP Polls: New Upper East Reg. Chairman to sue defeated rivals for defamation
Click Here to Comment on this Article