LPG Operators Suspend Operations

Dan Soko

LPG operators will cease operations from today, May 21 in protest of government’s latest Cylinder Recirculation Module policy.

President of the Ghana LPG Operators association, Torgbui Adaklu V said all efforts by GLiPGOA to have authorities halt the process within the given period failed to yield results, and, so, they are left with no choice than to cease operations to press home their demands.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on the advice of Cabinet, on 12 October 2017, directed that the model be implemented as part of measures to ensure that the nation does not experience any more gas explosions after public outcry greeted the massive explosion of an LPG filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra.

The model is to ensure that LPG Bottling Plants are sited away from congested commercial and populated centers. The plants will also procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets.

The committee set up by government to manage the policy has been engaging the operators until they opted out of further talks insisting that government suspends the policy.  Government has described as disappointing the decision by LPG Operators to embark on strike from today.

It has assured consumers that alternative arrangements to supply the product have been made.

-Starrfmonline



