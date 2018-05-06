Italy Recalls Balotelli

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli is back in the Italy squad after receiving a summer call-up from Roberto Mancini, his former boss at Manchester City.
The 27-year-old Nice striker, who has scored 13 goals across his 33 appearances for the Azzurri, last featured for Italy at the 2014 World Cup, subsequently being overlooked by Antonio Conte and Giampiero Ventura.
New national team head coach Mancini knows Balotelli well from their time together at City — a three-year collaboration during which the forward produced some of the best football of his club career.
An 18-goal haul for Nice in Ligue 1 this season has convinced Mancini to include Balotelli in a 30-man selection who will face Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands in upcoming friendlies. Italy failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup.
Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s 176-cap career with the Azzurri is definitely over, a decision he revealed this week, so AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is named and will likely be Mancini’s No. 1.
There are first calls for Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara, Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, Torino midfielder, Daniele Baselli, Crotone midfielder, Rolando Mandragora and Sassuolo striker, Domenico Berardi.
Italy face Saudi Arabia in St Gallen on May 28 before meeting France in Nice on June 1 and welcoming Netherlands to Turin three days later.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government
- Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10
- Sammy Forson proposes to his girlfriend
- Face Of Notorious Robber Nabbed During Midnight Operation
- Winners Chapel Pastor Rescued By Nigeria Navy After Days In Kidnappers Den
- Big Woman Posing As Immigration Officer Arrested In Lagos For S*x Slavery
- Governor Fingered In Plot Against VP Osinbajo
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- NPP polls: Divine leads Accra, Wontumi retained in Ashanti
- One village one dam contracts awarded - Nitiwul
- Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt
- Politics: The UK Treasury's Robert Jenrick talks to Business Insider about inequality, productivity, and whether he'd rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck
- Finance: Someone transferred $99 million in litecoin — and it only cost them $0.40 in fees
- NPP Government: Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters
- Presidency: "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff
- NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax beat Immigration Ladies for first win; Mukarama Abdulai hits brace for Northern Ladies
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- Photos Fro! Church Wedding Of Donald Duke's Daughter
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- Prof. Joshua Alabi on '21 minutes with KKB'
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Greater Accra NPP Chairman
- Speaker not staying in government bungalow after taking rent advance – Kweku Baako
- NPP regional elections: Aspirant loses Greater Accra Chairmanship race despite MPs’ support
- Fidelity Bank to list on Stock Exchange by 2020
- Volta NPP elect new chairman despite injunction
- Emmanuel Owusu hails influence of Jackson Owusu on Kotoko career
- NPP Polls: New Upper East Reg. Chairman to sue defeated rivals for defamation
Click Here to Comment on this Article