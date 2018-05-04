Ali Yakubu Commends FIFA And GFA For Holding Grassroot Training Course In Ghana

Popular juvenile coach, Ali Yakubu of Cape Coast has commended FIFA and the GFA for upgrading the skills of young football coaches in Ghana at the Grassroot Training Programme.

Speaking to Yours Truly after the course, the Aspire Football Dreams coach, scout and game reader said he was impressed with the whole programme and thanked the world body for expanding people’s knowledge about football. He also congratulated his course mates and the resource personnel who took them through many aspects of football, like the history of the game, tactics and techniques as well as rules and regulations of the game.

FIFA has organized a five-day training course in grassroots football for 30 Ghanaian local coaches at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The training coaches from all the 10 regions of Ghana attended the course which was supervised by Ulric Matheot, a FIFA Resource person from Seychelles and GFA Technical Director, Oti Akenten.

The course formed part of the GFA’s aim to build the capacity of grassroots coaches especially those in the basic schools and to develop the game at the grassroots level.

The trainees are expected to pass on the knowledge acquired to children in their respective schools, communities, districts or regions across the country to boost football development at the local level.

The program placed core emphasis on the notion of both education and fun for the children and targeted boys and girls aged 8-12 years through school, community and club initiatives.

GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi who attended the football festival to climax the course at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram urged the young coaches not to rest but take what they have learnt to the schools and communities and make sure they unearth and discover talents and gems to replace the ageing stars.

He noted that Ghana is noted for winning at the juvenile and youth levels and that glory must be maintained and improved by winning at the senior level. He was sad that Ghana is not at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, after qualifying in three successive tournaments, and said that should warn coaches and players that others are also trying hard to make it to the FIFA World Cup.

He commended them for their discipline and dedication to the game, as well as devotion to learn new things about football.

“Grassroots program is where football development is starts from and without knowledge it will be very difficult to develop football and to realise our dreams. We always prioritize our desire to increase our footballing through education”, he said.

He advised the school kids to take inspiration from this programme and also become great players, coaches and administrators in football. This is the fifth FIFA Grassroot programme organized in Ghana.

The football festival saw grassroot coaches taking school children between the ages of 8-12 through various football drills.

The Ali Royal Football Foundation organized a festival in one of the communities of Cape Coast and it drew a lot of children who want to play football and other games.