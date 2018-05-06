Goalball: Tokyo 2020 Is Our Target – Eric Kissi President GBSA

Dan Soko

The Ghana Blind Sports Association has set a target of at least qualifying three sports disciplines to the next Paralympic Games in Tokyo Japan. The body is working with a five-year development plan to develop blind spots in the country.

In the five-year development, the document is the introduction of Goalball in the Universities and second cycle schools, to develop blind Judo, Showdown Tennis, Blind football and Athletics for the visually impaired to have access to sports.

The Ghana Blind Sports Association in 2015 introduced the national Goalball championship and in 2016 the Africa Union DAY Goalball event was also created to create more awareness on blind sports.

Goalball has been admitted into Ghana Universities Sports Associations Games (GUSA Games) with University of Ghana, the University of Education Winneba and Cape Coast University playing the major role and the second cycle blind sports games to be introduced soon.

This year’s African Union Day Goalball Competition is slated for Kumasi in the Ashanti region at the Kwame Nkrumah University and Technology Campus and they will be joined by Greater Accra and the Brong Ahafo region to commemorate the Africa Union Day.

According to the President of the Ghana Blind Sports Association Eric Kissi, the event is to create more awareness and prepare the regions for the national championship to be held in Tamale in August. “We have a target, and our plan is to qualifier three or more events to the next Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.”

The African Day is an annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, established in 1963. The day is observed in countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Spain, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Ghana Blind Sports Association is the sports wing of the Ghana Blind Union and affiliated to the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) and mandated to develop blind sports in association with the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!