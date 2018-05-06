I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

Coach Enos Adepa has agreed to a temporary deal to handle Premier League side, Eleven Wonders, with his main objective being to help the club avoid relegation on their debut campaign in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.
The management of Techiman-based Eleven Wonders announced last week that they had hired the services of the former Wa All? Stars coach, charging him to help them retain their GPL status at the end of the season, a task Coach Adepa describes as ‘possible.’
Coach Adepah replaced Mumuni Gameli who had reportedly fallen out with management and he is expected to use his vast experience to assist the club finish on a respectable position in their debut campaign. They are currently 11th on the log with 14 points.
Confirming his new job to the Graphic Sports yesterday, the former Wa All Stars trainer said he did not only want to meet the target of his new employers but possibly to grab a top-four finish.
“Management has set a target to make sure that we do not fall into the relegation zone but my intention is to save them and to join the top four clubs at the end of the season,” he said confidently.
“Definitely, I can achieve my target with my technical team and my able players, but I have also asked the management to make sure that the players are well motivated in terms of welfare and remuneration to encourage them to improve in their game,” he added.
The 45-year-old trainer, who last coached Tema Youth, hinted that he received several offers from other local clubs but opted for the Techiman club to help them make an impact on the local scene.
Coach Adepa, who won the 2015/16 GPL title with Wa All Stars, will be at the helm of affairs when his side plays Techiman City in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.
