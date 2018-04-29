Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

Dan Soko
Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

The second transfer window of the 2017/18 football season, has seen some switches across the various participating teams in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, have acquired the signature of former Asante Kotoko goalie, Ernest Sowah, as they seek to solve their goalkeeping problem with William Dankyi Ntori also joining the Phobians from Liberty Professionals.

Ebusua Dwarfs have made some significant signings in the transfer window as they secured the services of Hearts duo Bright Lukman and Isaac Mensah, in a bid to rejuvenate their season after a sluggish start.

Current league leaders Medeama SC is yet to make any major signings with the likes of Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Elmina Sharks, Aduana Stars, Wa All Stars also yet to announce any signings.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after placing some key players on the transfer list, has been busy on the transfer market so far, with head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin bringing in seven players as he looks to revamp his side.

Below is the list of done deals:
ASHANTI GOLD SC
Baba Salia Affoloh Ouattara ( Song Lam Nghe An FC )

Eric Donkor ( Asante Kotoko SC )
HEARTS OF OAK
Ernest Sowah ( Asante Kotoko SC )
William Dankyi Ntori ( Liberty Profs.)
EBUSUA DWARFS
Vincent Bekoe ( Karela United FC )
Amos Kofi Nkrumah ( Karela United FC )
Bright Lukman Nurudeen ( Hearts of Oak )
Isaac Mensah ( Elmina Sharks FC )
ASANTE KOTOKO SC
Agyemang Badu ( Asokwa Deportivo )
Osman Ibrahim ( Asokwa Deportivo )
Charles Yeboah ( Uncle T United )
Alhassan Mohammed ( Kiddy FC )
Samuel Frimpong ( Bekwai Youth Football Academy )
Alex Kojo Gakpe ( Unknown )
Appiah Kubi ( Nkoranza Warriors )
DREAMS FC
Issah Ibrahim ( Royal Awudu Issaka Academy )
WAFA SC
George Asamoah ( Inter Allies FC )
ELEVEN WONDERS FC
Abdul Fatawu Safiu ( Unattached )
KARELA UNITED
Solomon Sarfo Taylor ( Return from loan )
The second window of registration is expected to close on Tuesday 29th May 2018 Midnight (Monday night (28th), Tuesday Dawn) as all participating teams are expected to complete their various signings.

Meanwhile, the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League enters into week 13 on Wednesday, 23, 2018, after a two-week break.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

