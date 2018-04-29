Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

The second transfer window of the 2017/18 football season, has seen some switches across the various participating teams in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, have acquired the signature of former Asante Kotoko goalie, Ernest Sowah, as they seek to solve their goalkeeping problem with William Dankyi Ntori also joining the Phobians from Liberty Professionals.

Ebusua Dwarfs have made some significant signings in the transfer window as they secured the services of Hearts duo Bright Lukman and Isaac Mensah, in a bid to rejuvenate their season after a sluggish start.

Current league leaders Medeama SC is yet to make any major signings with the likes of Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Elmina Sharks, Aduana Stars, Wa All Stars also yet to announce any signings.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after placing some key players on the transfer list, has been busy on the transfer market so far, with head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin bringing in seven players as he looks to revamp his side.

Below is the list of done deals:

ASHANTI GOLD SC

Baba Salia Affoloh Ouattara ( Song Lam Nghe An FC )

Eric Donkor ( Asante Kotoko SC )

HEARTS OF OAK

Ernest Sowah ( Asante Kotoko SC )

William Dankyi Ntori ( Liberty Profs.)

EBUSUA DWARFS

Vincent Bekoe ( Karela United FC )

Amos Kofi Nkrumah ( Karela United FC )

Bright Lukman Nurudeen ( Hearts of Oak )

Isaac Mensah ( Elmina Sharks FC )

ASANTE KOTOKO SC

Agyemang Badu ( Asokwa Deportivo )

Osman Ibrahim ( Asokwa Deportivo )

Charles Yeboah ( Uncle T United )

Alhassan Mohammed ( Kiddy FC )

Samuel Frimpong ( Bekwai Youth Football Academy )

Alex Kojo Gakpe ( Unknown )

Appiah Kubi ( Nkoranza Warriors )

DREAMS FC

Issah Ibrahim ( Royal Awudu Issaka Academy )

WAFA SC

George Asamoah ( Inter Allies FC )

ELEVEN WONDERS FC

Abdul Fatawu Safiu ( Unattached )

KARELA UNITED

Solomon Sarfo Taylor ( Return from loan )

The second window of registration is expected to close on Tuesday 29th May 2018 Midnight (Monday night (28th), Tuesday Dawn) as all participating teams are expected to complete their various signings.

Meanwhile, the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League enters into week 13 on Wednesday, 23, 2018, after a two-week break.