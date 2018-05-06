Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

Hearts of Oak have announced that their Ghana Premier League match against WAFA will be played on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Phobians have been forced to move their home venue to Kumasi because of TV coverage but with Asante Kotoko playing Elmina Sharks, they have opted to play the next day.

A statement on the club’s website read: ”The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to bring to the notice of the general sporting public especially, Hearts of Oak fans that its week-13 Zylofon Cash Premier League game against WAFA will be played on THURSDAY 24TH MAY, 2018, and not Wednesday 23rd May 2018, as has been speculated.

”The change was made by the Professional League Board (PLB).

”The Management is reminding all Phobians and the general sporting public to take good note of the change in date and let their massive support count by filling the stands on the match day, Thursday 24th May 2018, to cheer the team to victory.”

