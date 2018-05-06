Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

Hearts of Oak have announced that their Ghana Premier League match against WAFA will be played on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The Phobians have been forced to move their home venue to Kumasi because of TV coverage but with Asante Kotoko playing Elmina Sharks, they have opted to play the next day.
A statement on the club’s website read: ”The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to bring to the notice of the general sporting public especially, Hearts of Oak fans that its week-13 Zylofon Cash Premier League game against WAFA will be played on THURSDAY 24TH MAY, 2018, and not Wednesday 23rd May 2018, as has been speculated.
”The change was made by the Professional League Board (PLB).
”The Management is reminding all Phobians and the general sporting public to take good note of the change in date and let their massive support count by filling the stands on the match day, Thursday 24th May 2018, to cheer the team to victory.”
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government
- Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10
- Sammy Forson proposes to his girlfriend
- Face Of Notorious Robber Nabbed During Midnight Operation
- Winners Chapel Pastor Rescued By Nigeria Navy After Days In Kidnappers Den
- Big Woman Posing As Immigration Officer Arrested In Lagos For S*x Slavery
- Governor Fingered In Plot Against VP Osinbajo
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- NPP polls: Divine leads Accra, Wontumi retained in Ashanti
- One village one dam contracts awarded - Nitiwul
- Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt
- Politics: The UK Treasury's Robert Jenrick talks to Business Insider about inequality, productivity, and whether he'd rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck
- Finance: Someone transferred $99 million in litecoin — and it only cost them $0.40 in fees
- NPP Government: Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters
- Presidency: "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff
- NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax beat Immigration Ladies for first win; Mukarama Abdulai hits brace for Northern Ladies
- Heartless Killings Continue: Herdsmen Kill 15 In Daring Attack
- Update On Police Search For Senate Mace Thieves As Female Official Leaves Hospital
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- Photos Fro! Church Wedding Of Donald Duke's Daughter
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- Prof. Joshua Alabi on '21 minutes with KKB'
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Greater Accra NPP Chairman
- Speaker not staying in government bungalow after taking rent advance – Kweku Baako
- NPP regional elections: Aspirant loses Greater Accra Chairmanship race despite MPs’ support
- Fidelity Bank to list on Stock Exchange by 2020
- Volta NPP elect new chairman despite injunction
- Emmanuel Owusu hails influence of Jackson Owusu on Kotoko career
- NPP Polls: New Upper East Reg. Chairman to sue defeated rivals for defamation
Click Here to Comment on this Article