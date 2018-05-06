Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

Dan Soko

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui may have slept on the wrong side of her bed thereby incurring the wrath of celebrity journalist, Chris-Vincent Agyapong who has taken to Facebook describing her ass as padded.

The no-nonsense founder of Ghanacelebrities.com accused the actress of hiring cameramen with the sole aim of them capturing only her butts as a popularity stunt suspecting they are not real after all.

It is not known if a beef existed between the two prompting the latest post from Chris Vincent who descended on Ghanaian female celebrities in general for their obsession for ‘fake ass’ which is gaining notoriety in recent times.

He said “Fella Makafui ‘Hires’ Cameraman To Follow Her Around To Capture Her Butt Padded A$$–Shamely Deletes Video From Her Instagram Page

Some Ghanaian female celebrities obsession with displaying of ‘fake’, ‘artificial’ and surgical supported a$$ets is really ‘crazy’–of course, it has brought a lot of ‘customers’ to their ‘ashawobrities’ business judging from the lavish lifestyle they live without real jobs.

One of these female celebrities happens to be YOLO star, Fella Makafui–herobsession with putting her butt padded a$$ on social media is absolutely ‘crazy’, in fact, she drives more ‘customers’ to her ‘business’ than ‘almighty’ Moesha does.

Well, Fella Makafui has done it again on her Instagram page as she was sighted in a video being followed around by one ‘cameraman’ just to capture her butt padded a$$.

Judging from how her a$$ erected like a hungry d*ck, you don’t need a rocket scientist to convince you that there is something fishy about her ‘Tundra’ a$$.”

Source:MyNewsGH.com

