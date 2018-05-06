Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien returned to Stamford Bridge last Friday and played in the club’s memorial game for the late Ray Wilkins.

The Ghanaian who now plies his trade in Indonesia for Persib Bandung received a rapturous ovation when he came on ins the second half.

The Chelsea Legend lost the game to Inter Milan legends 4-1 on Friday.

Essien was highly successful in London and is seen by many as a legend for the Blues.

Below is a video of fans applauding the ex-Chelsea star at Stamford Bridge

Loading...

[/video]