Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

Dan Soko

Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy is prepared to play a huge role in the growth of domestic football, especially the Zylofon Cash (Ghana) Premier League.

The CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah last Thursday assured football fans that Ghanaian top musicians including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca, Kumi Guitar and others will entertain them at local league venues in a bid to improve attendance.

“This is one of the things I have always prayed for because you have the crowd and people love soccer. So that these people will grab tickets come to the stadium and will not only enjoy soccer but live performances as well”.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

