Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

Communications Director of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Akosua Frimpomaa has rubbished claim that their playmaker Priscilla Adubea is afraid to undergo surgery on her knee.
The National Women’s League Board, Madam Leanier Addy disclosed that Priscilla Adubea, who is the leading striker for the Black Princesses, will be missing out on a place in the team’s squad for this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup due to injury.
Madam Addy, who doubles as the Black Queens Management Committee chairperson, posited that the 19-year-old could have avoided the unfortunate situation had she made herself available for surgery when the medical team of the FA proposed it long ago.
However, Adubea’s club has vehemently refuted the claims made by Madam Addy and said, “No one has officially called Adubea for any surgery and she has refused. Contact people for Adubea is her team not the parents.”
“Adubea got injured in the league finals between Ampem Darkoa and Hasaacas last two seasons but recovered from that injury and joined the U20 team to Papua New Guinea, where she got injured in one of their trial matches with a male team in which she scored the only goal. So officially we have not received any invitation for her surgical operation to begin,” she said on Happy FM‘s Sports Sermon.
She added, “It’s this year that the girl has been invited by officials to review the state of her knee. The surgery should have been done a fortnight ago but she had a call from management that the money have not yet been released so she should hold on.”
“She’s been to Accra twice so we’re currently waiting for the release of the money from the ministry to the FA for the process to begin. According to the FA, the Ministry is working seriously on the approval of the budget for the surgery.”
“The girl is very bitter and cries continuously because she is not part of the team she helped qualify for the World Cup in France.”
Adubea netted 10 goals during the qualifying phase.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- 2019 U20 AFCON: Black Satellites to play Algeria in second round qualifier
- In Japan: World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
- Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
- General Murtala Mohammed: 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising leaders was assassinated
- Interesting Ways The Word of God Can Give You A New Beginning
- Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests
- Is our democracy growing at all? Not so!!
- Anti –corruption group, Egality Law petition EC: gives 14 days ultimatum to investigate alleged corruption at EC
- I want to make Ghana the 'moneyhub' of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent - Minority Leader
- I’m not noisy, but I am working – Zongo Devt Minister to critics
- World: About 2 dozen white nationalists turn out for rally in Georgia
- Entertainment: Onetime Mets Ace is demoted to the bullpen
- Entertainment: Gleyber Torres is joining the Yankees
- World: Drone base in Niger ramps up a Murky U.S. war
- World: Verne Troyer, Mini-Me in austin powers movies, dies at 49
- Shocking: T.T of 'taxi drive' series dismisses death reports
- In Uganda: Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
- Politics: A small group protests Akufo-Addo as he leaves London School of Economics
- I want to make Ghana the ‘moneyhub’ of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent – Minority Leader
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Gt. Accra NPP Chairman
- I’m not noisy, but I am working – Zongo Devt Minister to critics
- I don’t see anything wrong with SSNIT OBS contract – Former Board Chairman
- Chairman Wontumi calls for unity after Ashanti NPP polls
- Media trial of Ernest Thompson unfair – Prof Alabi
- Obinim finally responds to sticker challenge
- You’re my type of girl – Patapaa tells Delay
- I was fed up but I’m sorry – ‘remorseful’ Patapaa apologises to Maame Dokono
Click Here to Comment on this Article