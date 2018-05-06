Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

Liberty Professionals have promoted young defender Paul Kwame to the senior side for the rest of the season in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The defender impressed the technical handlers of the club in the last few months, earning him a promotion to the senior side.

Paul Kwame is a trainee of the club, and manager Reginald Asante Boateng who previously was with the youth side is familiar with the youngsters quality.

The Club posted on Twitter,”Youth team Centre half Paul Kwame has officially joined the first team squad after impressing the technical team in the past couple of months.”

The Dansoman based club have had a difficult start to the Ghana Premier League, placing 13th after 12 games.

Meanwhile, Edwin Tuffuor Frimnpong has rejoined the Club after a torrid time in Kumasi with Asante Kotoko. The Club has also acquired Augustin Arhinful formerly of Bechem United.

