I Am Gospel- Jayju

Jayju
A new Ghanaian gospel artiste has been outdoored and has released his debut single titled OBIARANSEWO (No One Like You).
The artiste by name Jayju is a versatile lover of Gospel music who grew up listening to music from gospel music icons like The Commissioned, Fred Hammond, Papa San, Kirk Franklin and the Victory Presbyterian Church Singing Band. His first musical performance experience was with a group of friends who sang acapella in churches. Since then, he has been a part of musical groups like Eagles of Destiny Chapel, Love Media Concept, Chosen Vessels Choir and University of Ghana Mass Choir.
He is inspired by great Ghanaian gospel musicians; Rev Denzel Agyemang- Prempeh, Danny Nettey of blessed memory, Soul Winners and a host of others.
His understanding and love for Gospel music stems from the fact that it is one of the most powerful media that could convert a person into the light of salvation. He believes that the musical gift God has given him is to preach the gospel of salvation through conventional and unconventional (not popularly used) musical presentations.
Jayju currently serves as a singer as well as one of project leads for HeartBeatMusic (HBM) and the Lead Pastor for Destiny Chapel Youth Service.
His new single can be accessed on the following social media handles;
Facebook: Jayju
Instagram: @realjayju
Twitter: @officialjayju
