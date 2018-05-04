Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

Samuel Inkoom
Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom, has been hit with a fresh one-year ban by FIFA after defaulting to pay an agent he cheated in a transfer deal back in 2014.
In June 2017, the former Asante Kotoko right-back was ordered to pay Curtis Willet $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban, Inkoom failed to pay the said money and he was banned by FIFA.
After failing to settle the agent, the case was open again and the 29-year-old has been banned again for one year.
Inkoom career’s has taken a nose dive following his move from FC Basel to Dnipro seven seasons ago.
He has struggled to find his form which compelled Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk to sign him from Swiss side for $10 million in 2011.
He was a key member for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup helping the team reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.
The last time he featured for the national team was in an International friendly against the Netherlands in Rotterdam in a warm-up game for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil
