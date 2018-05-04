Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

Dan Soko

Samuel Inkoom

Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom, has been hit with a fresh one-year ban by FIFA after defaulting to pay an agent he cheated in a transfer deal back in 2014.

In June 2017, the former Asante Kotoko right-back was ordered to pay Curtis Willet $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban, Inkoom failed to pay the said money and he was banned by FIFA.

After failing to settle the agent, the case was open again and the 29-year-old has been banned again for one year.

Inkoom career’s has taken a nose dive following his move from FC Basel to Dnipro seven seasons ago.

He has struggled to find his form which compelled Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk to sign him from Swiss side for $10 million in 2011.

He was a key member for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup helping the team reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.

The last time he featured for the national team was in an International friendly against the Netherlands in Rotterdam in a warm-up game for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!