NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

The casket conataining the remains of Super OD
The late Super OD was laid to rest last Saturday at Agona Abodom in the Central Region.
The late Super OD, a member of the Osofo Dadzie Drama Group, who had a blissful acting career spanning from the 1970s to the late 90s, was very popular for his roles in the Akan Drama series on GTV. He was 84.
The burial ceremony attracted some prominent politicians, actors, actresses, musicians, journalists and thousands of mourners, mostly NDC sympathisers.
Ex-President John Mahama, who was also present at the funeral, was accompanied by the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Deputy General Secretary, Kofi Adams, and others.
Mr Mahama was welcomed on arrival by a number of NDC sympathisers, who were clad in the party’s paraphernalia amidst chanting ‘Eyɛ Zu Eyɛ Za’.
The activities of the NDC supporters and sympathisers nearly disrupted the funeral ceremony during John Mahama’s arrival.
It took the funeral organisers and the officiating pastors from the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to disperse them from the funeral ground.
Some of the personalities who were spotted at the funeral were Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Catherine Afeku, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenpong Group, Kennedy Agyapong and a host of others.
Present also were Nana Kwame Ampadu, Clement Bonney (Mr Beautiful) Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Aunty B of Efiewura fame, K.K Kabobo, Amankwah Ampofo, George William Dickson, Seth Kwaku Amponsah (Easy Way), Yaw Osborn, Ajos, some members of the Osofo Dadzie Group and the Ghana Actors’ Guild.
Kofi Adams, who read the tribute on behalf John Mahama, stated that he would have wished Super OD would live long to witness the swearing–in ceremony of John Mahama as a president in 2021.
He said Super OD, who was a committed member of the NDC, played a major role in promoting the Akan Drama series on GTV.
Kofi Adams, however, declared John Mahama’s intention to contest for flagbearership of the NDC come 2020 election.
The former president donated a sum of GH¢10,000 to the late Super OD’s family.
The donation was made on behalf of John Mahama by Allotey Jacobs.
He used the funeral ceremony to campaign for the NDC, urging the mourners to vote massively for the NDC during 2020 elections.
Some friends of the late actor, who also paid tribute to their departed colleague, stated that Super OD served as a role model to a number of actors and actresses when he was alive.
They mentioned that Supper OD would always be remembered for his great contribution to the creative industry in Ghana.
There were performances from The Octopus Dance Band and other highlife artistes.
From George Clifford Owusu, Agona Abodom
