Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

Some of the club members re-painting the faded zebra crossing
The Rotary Club of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region has repainted some faded road markings in the city to help prevent road accidents, especially those involving children.
According to the National Road and Safety Commission (NRSC), pedestrians constitute 42 percent of the total number of casualties in Ghana every year, with 23 percent of them being children.
Thomas Bismark Boakye, Western and Central Regional Coordinator of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), revealed this to DAILY GUIDE in an interview during a sensitization programme by the Rotary Club.
Members of the Rotary Club took part in radio talk shows on road safety issues and interacted with some driver unions in Sekondi-Takoradi.
The washed out road markings in front of the Nav West School, Takoradi International, Young Christian Schools and Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church were also repainted by the Rotary Club.
According to Mr Boakye, Zebra crossings, if clearly visible, would save many lives, particularly that of school-children.
He added that the move by the Rotary Club was a step in the right direction to ensure safety on roads in Ghana.
The President of the Sekondi-Takoradi Rotary Club, Anita Griffiths–Buaku, explained that the club reminded drivers on the need for them to slow down and stop at Zebra crossings for pedestrians to cross.
She noted that the Zebra Crossing Repainting project took place at 20 spots on major streets.
“The gesture is borne out of the need to address the alarming rate of road crashes, involving children.”
She added that research indicated that many road accidents were caused by the lack of Zebra crossings.
According to Anita Griffiths-Buako,“With the collaboration of NRSC, we are educating drivers to have patience on the road and allow children and other pedestrians to cross at the various Zebra crossings.”
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
