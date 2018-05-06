Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

Dan Soko

Some of the club members re-painting the faded zebra crossing

The Rotary Club of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region has repainted some faded road markings in the city to help prevent road accidents, especially those involving children.

According to the National Road and Safety Commission (NRSC), pedestrians constitute 42 percent of the total number of casualties in Ghana every year, with 23 percent of them being children.

Thomas Bismark Boakye, Western and Central Regional Coordinator of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), revealed this to DAILY GUIDE in an interview during a sensitization programme by the Rotary Club.

Members of the Rotary Club took part in radio talk shows on road safety issues and interacted with some driver unions in Sekondi-Takoradi.

The washed out road markings in front of the Nav West School, Takoradi International, Young Christian Schools and Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church were also repainted by the Rotary Club.

According to Mr Boakye, Zebra crossings, if clearly visible, would save many lives, particularly that of school-children.

He added that the move by the Rotary Club was a step in the right direction to ensure safety on roads in Ghana.

The President of the Sekondi-Takoradi Rotary Club, Anita Griffiths–Buaku, explained that the club reminded drivers on the need for them to slow down and stop at Zebra crossings for pedestrians to cross.

She noted that the Zebra Crossing Repainting project took place at 20 spots on major streets.

“The gesture is borne out of the need to address the alarming rate of road crashes, involving children.”

She added that research indicated that many road accidents were caused by the lack of Zebra crossings.

According to Anita Griffiths-Buako,“With the collaboration of NRSC, we are educating drivers to have patience on the road and allow children and other pedestrians to cross at the various Zebra crossings.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!