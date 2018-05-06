Our Government Is Innovative, Focused – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia
Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has described the achievements of the Nana Addo-led government in the last 17 months as unprecedented.
This he attributed to the government’s innovativeness in finding solutions to the many challenges facing the country, using alternative and creative ways.
Speaking to some Muslims in the Volta Region as part of his Ramadan tour of the country, Dr Bawumia said the government would continue to the serve the people in ways that will assure improved livelihoods.
“We have been able to do this because, our government, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo government is a government of ideas, is a government of integrity, is a government of focus, that we are pursuing innovative ideas and policies,” he said.
A former deputy Communications Minister in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu has called out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for failing to live up to the expectations of Ghanaians who voted them into power in 2016.
He said their poor performance would dwindle the party’s chances of retaining power in 2020.
“People did not vote for President Akufo Addo for fun. It was not because they loved him excessively, they had expectations of him. So those expectations have not been met, he’s trampled on people’s expectations. I’m not sure that people would gleefully go and vote for him after he has disappointed them,” he said.
Ready to return?
John Mahama recently hinted that he would soon declare his intention to run for the presidency.
He has been tight-lipped on the possibility of him contesting the NDC’s presidential ticket and saying the reorganisation of the party was the most pressing thing currently.
In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama applauded the party’s reorganisation efforts which he said had increased the party morale.
“To you, the teeming supporters and sympathisers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, which as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” he added.
-Citifmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- On Graduate Unemployment: Nation Builders Corps To Launched On 1st May
- Calm in Madagascar as troops deployed to quell violent protests
- Corrupts Enjoy Impunity And Indemnity Under Autocracy!
- Do Not Take Us For Granted Mr. President - Ivan Warns!
- Pride, The Chief Cause Of Crimes In Our Time
- Minister Caught On Tape Trying To Influence Delegates
- Nuggets of contention: Chinese mine gold in Cameroon
- NHIS To Cover Family Planning
- Royal College For Traditional Authority To Be Established At UPSA
- NIB Marks 55th Anniversary With Health Walk And Fun Games
- Opinion: Why men quit and women don't
- Opinion: The forgotten home of tennis' open era
- World: Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh
- World: Kim's abrupt shift leaves skeptics even more unsettled
- Politics: We spent 3 nights in the NYC underbelly with a crime reporter to see how safe the 'safest big city' in the US really is
- Emmanuel Agyemang Badu: Bursaspor midfielder makes injury return after two months injury layoff
- Okyere Wriedt: Ghanaian youngster tallies 17 goals for Bayern Munich II
- Position: Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa security
- World: Europe and Mexico update trade pact, in signal to U.S.
- Entertainment: Pochettino has mastered the process. A prize, any prize, still eludes him
- Opinion: Need more space? Deciding to fix up or trade up
- Tech: This venture capitalist throws the most exclusive and outrageous parties in Silicon Valley — take a look inside
- Tech: On Earth Day, National Geographic is broadcasting stunning, previously unreleased photos from its archive — accompanied by music
- Woanya is NPP Volta Regional Chairman
- Bryan Acheampong Foundation trains rabbit/grass cutter farmers
- Very Rev. Dr. Asare-Kusi elected Methodist Bishop
- NPP Delegates’ Congress in Western Region ends successfully
- Prophet Seth Frimpong finds ‘comfort again’ in new wife
- ‘Exclude us from ‘insecure’ Savanna Region’- Mamprusis
- LIVE UPDATE: Ghana Premier League (Week 9)
- 191 emergency access to Police introduced
- I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest
- NPP Polls: New U/E Reg. Chairman to sue defeated rivals
- NPP elections: Minister caught on tape trying to influence delegates
- Dangerous Love: Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
- ECG donates to Mawuli School
- Fidelity Bank is the largest Ghanaian private sector bank – Jim Baiden
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Royal College For Traditional Authority To Be Established At UPSA
- NHIS To Cover Family Planning
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- Don’t drag me into Buhari’s gaffe – Rawlings cautions
Click Here to Comment on this Article