“Help Indigenous Banks Grow And Survive” – Akufo-Addo To BoG

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged the Bank of Ghana to help indigenous banks to grow and survive, as part of the ongoing reform of the banking sector being undertaken by the Central Bank.
According to President Akufo-Addo, the viability of the banking and financial sectors is critical in any nation’s quest for rapid economic development and investment growth, adding that a nation’s economic fortune is often as good as its banking system and the confidence in its monetary environment.
That is why recent scenes in the banking sector, the President noted, has been a cause of worry for many Ghanaians, and was, thus, relieved that the Bank of Ghana is tightening up its regulatory and oversight activities on banks.
“We cannot afford instability or recklessness in the banking and financial sectors. For any loss of confidence in the banks is bound to have a ripple effect on the stability of the economy as a whole,” he bemoaned.
He thus urged Ghanaians to allow the regulator, which is the Central Bank, to deal with these matters and restore sanity and confidence.
“It is in all our interests that all financial matters are dealt with professionally and without political interference, no matter how tempting. Nonetheless, it is important that the regulator recognises that a banking sector dominated by foreign-owned banks does not bode well for the Ghana Beyond Aid project,” President Akufo-Addo said.
He continued, “It is essential that indigenous banks grow and survive in any meaningful reform of the banking system. I am confident that the regulator, the Bank of Ghana, appreciates this.”
President Akufo-Addo made this known on Monday, 21st May, 2018, when he delivered an address at the 3rd Ghana CEO Summit, held at the Kempinski Hotel, on the theme “Leadership, Innovation and Investment for Business and Economic Transformation.”
Help create jobs
Describing widespread youth unemployment as the greatest threat to the country’s democracy and its stability, President Akufo-Addo stated that Ghana must develop an economy in which sustainable jobs are created to absorb the youth that enter the job market every year.
“Real, sustainable jobs are created by the private sector, and I urge you to partner the government and take advantage of the opportunities that are coming up. The ‘One District One Factory’ Initiative is one that has been subjected to intense preparation and provides great opportunities,” he said.
Despite Government leading this effort, President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that the private sector will rise to the occasion, identify niche areas, and establish viable industrial concerns in the districts.
This, he said, is the way Ghana can build her own Samsungs, Kawasakis, Suzukis and Hyundais.
“This model of ‘One District One Factory’ is a necessity of our time, and a key strategy towards the eradication of poverty and the creation of employment around the country. I urge you to take advantage of the various incentives that have been put in place, and help make a success of the programme,” he said.
-Starrfmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- On Graduate Unemployment: Nation Builders Corps To Launched On 1st May
- Calm in Madagascar as troops deployed to quell violent protests
- Corrupts Enjoy Impunity And Indemnity Under Autocracy!
- Do Not Take Us For Granted Mr. President - Ivan Warns!
- Pride, The Chief Cause Of Crimes In Our Time
- Minister Caught On Tape Trying To Influence Delegates
- Nuggets of contention: Chinese mine gold in Cameroon
- NHIS To Cover Family Planning
- Royal College For Traditional Authority To Be Established At UPSA
- NIB Marks 55th Anniversary With Health Walk And Fun Games
- Opinion: Why men quit and women don't
- Opinion: The forgotten home of tennis' open era
- World: Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh
- World: Kim's abrupt shift leaves skeptics even more unsettled
- Politics: We spent 3 nights in the NYC underbelly with a crime reporter to see how safe the 'safest big city' in the US really is
- Emmanuel Agyemang Badu: Bursaspor midfielder makes injury return after two months injury layoff
- Okyere Wriedt: Ghanaian youngster tallies 17 goals for Bayern Munich II
- Position: Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa security
- World: Europe and Mexico update trade pact, in signal to U.S.
- Entertainment: Pochettino has mastered the process. A prize, any prize, still eludes him
- Opinion: Need more space? Deciding to fix up or trade up
- Tech: This venture capitalist throws the most exclusive and outrageous parties in Silicon Valley — take a look inside
- Tech: On Earth Day, National Geographic is broadcasting stunning, previously unreleased photos from its archive — accompanied by music
- Woanya is NPP Volta Regional Chairman
- Bryan Acheampong Foundation trains rabbit/grass cutter farmers
- Very Rev. Dr. Asare-Kusi elected Methodist Bishop
- NPP Delegates’ Congress in Western Region ends successfully
- Prophet Seth Frimpong finds ‘comfort again’ in new wife
- ‘Exclude us from ‘insecure’ Savanna Region’- Mamprusis
- LIVE UPDATE: Ghana Premier League (Week 9)
- 191 emergency access to Police introduced
- I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest
- NPP Polls: New U/E Reg. Chairman to sue defeated rivals
- NPP elections: Minister caught on tape trying to influence delegates
- Dangerous Love: Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
- ECG donates to Mawuli School
- Fidelity Bank is the largest Ghanaian private sector bank – Jim Baiden
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Royal College For Traditional Authority To Be Established At UPSA
- NHIS To Cover Family Planning
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- Don’t drag me into Buhari’s gaffe – Rawlings cautions
Click Here to Comment on this Article