Parliament Approves Cynthia Lamptey As Dep. SP

Dan Soko

Cynthia Lamptey

Parliament on Tuesday approved Cynthia Lamptey as the Deputy Special Prosecutor.

The approval was by consensus following a unanimous recommendation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan reported.

The Chairman of the Committee Joe Osei-Owusu expressed satisfaction in the answers given to questions by members of the committee when  Mrs. Lamptey appeared for vetting on Wednesday, 16 May 2018.

Speaking to the media after the vetting,  Mr. Osei-Owusu said members of the committee are satisfied with “her performance”.

Mrs. Lamptey who will be deputy to Martin Amidu after she is sworn in told the Committee that she will resign from the post if she is sidelined.

“…If I should face something of that sort I will resign because I wasn’t put there just for a cosmetic sake. I was put there to work,” she told the Appointments Committee of Parliament Wednesday.

“I cannot be a puppet over there,” she stressed.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, Lamptey handled several high-profile prosecutions including the case of the alleged stealing of GhC86.9 million by an Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and the criminal prosecution of Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

Lamptey who told the Committee that she is incorruptible further stated that she is prepared to undertake all roles assigned to her by Amidu in order to ensure the success of the office if she is approved by Parliament.

According to her, her knowledge of the former Attorney General’s work ethics make it easy for her to be able to work with him effectively at the new anti-graft office.

-Starrfmonline



