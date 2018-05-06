NPP Race: ‘Blay Hasn’t Stepped Down’

Freddie Blay
The camp of the Acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, has described as false, a statement claiming the former Ellembelle MP has stepped down from contesting as the substantive chairman of the party.
According to the “fake” statement, Mr Blay had thrown his weight behind his closest contender, Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, ahead of the party’s vetting of candidates on 1 June 2018.
Reacting to the statement on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM, on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, spokesperson for Mr Blay, Mr Richard Nyamah, described the information as “mischievous and a diabolic agenda” by opponents of Mr Blay.
“Why will the Acting National Chairman who brought this party to power and made sure it attained the highest votes it has ever attained in the politics of this country step down for somebody who openly discredit the president on radio. How is that possible?” he asked show host, Moro Awudu.
Mr Blay has been asking delegates of the party to give him the nod to become the substantive chairman in the upcoming national delegates’ congress in Koforidua.
He has promised to purchase buses for each of the 275 constituencies for business purposes.
Mr Blay has been serving in an acting capacity since the removal of Paul Afoko in 2016.
He has noted that his immediate concern is to work towards the success of the Akufo-Addo administration.
-Classfmonline
