Black Stars… Six Players Showed For Training On Day Ahead Of Friendlies

The Black Stars kicked off their preparations for their upcoming double-header friendly games against Japan and Iceland.

The players held their first training at the Legon PRESEC Park on Tuesday morning.

The six players include, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Boateng, Nana Opoku Ampomah, Rashid Sumaila, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Nicholas Opoku.

However, other invited players will join the team on May 23rd and 24th whiles the rest of the players will meet the team in Japan.

Ghana will play World Cup-bound Japan on May 30 before facing another World Cup-bound side Iceland on June 7.