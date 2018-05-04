Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah has been named in the Major League Soccer team of the week after an outstanding performance for his club.
The Columbus Crew centre back was solid at the back in Saturday’s 1-0 win at New England Revolution.
He has played in 12 league matches for the Blood and Gold.
Team of the Week:
Bradley Wright-Phillips (RBNY)
David Villa (NYC)
Alberth Elis (HOU)
Ryan Telfer (TOR)
Chris Durkin (DC)
Borek Dockal (PHI)
Kaku (RBNY)
Ronald Matarrita (NYC)
Jonathan Mensah (CLB)
Michael Murillo (RBNY)
Bobby Shuttleworth (MIN)
Coach: Jesse Marsch (RBNY)
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Minister Caught On Tape Trying To Influence Delegates
- Nuggets of contention: Chinese mine gold in Cameroon
- Opinion: Why men quit and women don't
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- Rawlings Warns Against Dragging Him Into Buhari Affairs
- I'll Rather Have Reckless Than Sycophantic Media
- Thousands of Zimbabwe nurses call off strike
- Two suicide bombers kill four in north Nigeria mosque
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Bernard Kumordzi Suffers Early Injury In Kortrijk's 3-0 Defeat At Zulte-Waragem
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Heartbreaking: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
- Tech: Vintage photos taken by the EPA reveal what America looked like before pollution was regulated
- Defense deal – Get the message clear; we won’t be tired with demo – Asiedu Nketiah to Akufo-Addo
- Confusion mars Brong Ahafo NPP elections after EC no-show
- PPFA Calls For Genuine Space To Citizenship Debates
- Police Investigating Double Salary Or Ex Gratia?
- Immigration Ladies taste third defeat in FreshPak National Women’s League
- NPP Election Committee defies alleged court injunction
- Internal party issues delay NPP regional congress in Sunyani
- SSNIT Scandal: Media trial of Ernest Thompson unfair – Prof Alabi
- Patapaa replies Fancy Gadam for calling him a ‘Joker’
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax Beat Immigration Ladies For First Win; Mukarama Abdulai Hits Brace For Northern Ladies
- 2019 U20 AFCON: Ghana To Play Algeria In Second Round Qualifier
- CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars drawn in group of death
- English Premier League: Christian Atsu ruled out of Everton vs Newcastle clash
- Ghana Premier League: Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All Stars
- Finance: 'The market is robust:' Goldman Sachs-backed Circle doubles minimum bitcoin trade size to $500,000
- Divine Otoo Agorhom elected NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman
- Results of Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches after day nine
- Media urged to report on effects of plastic waste pollution
- Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks – Karela's winning run ended after goalless draw against Sharks
- Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United – Patrick Razak's late strike rescues a point for Phobia
- Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA SC- Clinical Academy Boys make poor Crabs pay at home
- Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko – Porcupine Warriors beat Northern Blues to end winless run
- 'Prosperity Message Leading Christians Astray
- Ghanaian Starlet Eddie Nketiah Speaks On His Partnership With Reiss Nelson At Arsenal
- Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko
- Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA SC
- Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United
- Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Click Here to Comment on this Article