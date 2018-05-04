Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah has been named in the Major League Soccer team of the week after an outstanding performance for his club.

The Columbus Crew centre back was solid at the back in Saturday’s 1-0 win at New England Revolution.

He has played in 12 league matches for the Blood and Gold.

Team of the Week:

Bradley Wright-Phillips (RBNY)

David Villa (NYC)

Alberth Elis (HOU)

Ryan Telfer (TOR)

Chris Durkin (DC)

Borek Dockal (PHI)

Kaku (RBNY)

Ronald Matarrita (NYC)

Jonathan Mensah (CLB)

Michael Murillo (RBNY)

Bobby Shuttleworth (MIN)

Coach: Jesse Marsch (RBNY)