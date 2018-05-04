‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

Former Barcelona midfielder, Xavi has penned an emotional letter to departing club great, Andres Iniesta, labelling him the best player in Spain’s history.

The 34-year-old brought the curtain down on his glittering career against Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp before he moves on to new pastures this summer.

Iniesta, a European Championship and World Cup winner with Spain, has won 32 trophies during his 16-year spell in the La Liga giants’ first team. And one man who knows him as well as anyone is ex-Barca star Xavi, the pair having played alongside each-other in midfield for both club and country for over 10 years.

Andres is for me the most talented player in the history of Spain, that I have seen anywhere,’ Xavi wrote. ‘He has a spectacular amount of talent.

‘If we talk about the person, I wouldn’t know where to start. He is admirable in all senses, an example for others and the personification of a team player.

‘He is a leader on the pitch, who always wants the ball. Do you know the importance of that? When many don’t want the ball anywhere near them because there is no way out, he asks for it. He always wants the ball.’

