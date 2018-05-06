Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. Paul Essien is set to receive an Environmental Excellence Award at this year’s edition of the Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards.
The award category is given to individuals, groups, MPs, MMDCEs, Major, past and present, institutions, organisations, communities, youth and among others every year for their outstanding environmental leadership achievements, protecting and enhancing sanitation and the natural environment during the year under review.
The Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards is being powered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Ghana.
The grand ceremony is expected to be held at the British Council Main Hall in Accra on Saturday, May 26, 2018 with President Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.
The event, which is expected to be grandeur in style, will attract environmental sustainability champions, government officials and Philanthropists to the Award Ceremony.
According to the Chief Executive Officer for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Nash, Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards has recognised the Jomoro MP for the leadership impact and outstanding differences on the environmental issues by keeping Ghana’s Beautification agenda aloft and encouraging continuous improvement.
“Our Organization wants to celebrate your accomplishments and acknowledge the critical role you play in assisting environmental goals that promote sustainability in the country”, the CEO said.
He added, “The awards program is designed to showcase and promote projects that can be replicated in communities across the nation”.
The award ceremony forms part of measures to realize the dream of a healthy environment, prosperous economy and equitable society.
The Ghana Excellence Awards focus on some key issues and these are; Litter Prevention, Illegal Mining (Galamsey), Reforestation, Waste Reduction or Recycling, Community Greening, Beautification and Renewable Energy.
“This is accomplished through a combination of community organising, public education and the fostering of public or private partnerships with forty (40) categories of awards”, the CEO revealed.
The goal of the Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards is to reduce the impact activities on the environment beyond, producing a better environment, conserving natural resources and resulting in long-term economic benefits.
The ceremony which is under the theme, “Keep Ghana Beautiful” will also host GEEA Ambassadors, Mr. Nicolas Omane Acheampong and Mrs. Eunice Asafo Nukunya.
The Jomoro MP is expected to be given a beautiful award plaque, decoration and a certificate.
Mr. Paul Essien who is also the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has been a strong campaigner against illegal mining activities in the country and has been touring the Central and Western Regions to educate people on how to preserve the environment.
He has also contributed tremendously towards sanitation improvement in his Constituency.
Commenting on his nomination as the best MP for Environmental Improvement in Ghana, the MP told GhanaWeb’s Western Regional Correspondent that the award is going to help him to work tirelessly to reduce environmental challenges the country and his area are facing.
He also expressed gratitude to the Organization for nominating him as the best MP for Environmental Improvement in Ghana.
“I’m very happy for this award and this tells us that everything that we are doing people are watching us so I will urge my colleagues to work hard and I dedicate this award to my constituents, they made me whom I am today”, he excited.
In another development, the London Graduates School in the United Kingdom is to award the Jomoro MP with Honorary Doctorate Degree in Dubai in July, 2018.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Minister Caught On Tape Trying To Influence Delegates
- Nuggets of contention: Chinese mine gold in Cameroon
- Opinion: Why men quit and women don't
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- Rawlings Warns Against Dragging Him Into Buhari Affairs
- I'll Rather Have Reckless Than Sycophantic Media
- Thousands of Zimbabwe nurses call off strike
- Two suicide bombers kill four in north Nigeria mosque
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Bernard Kumordzi Suffers Early Injury In Kortrijk's 3-0 Defeat At Zulte-Waragem
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Heartbreaking: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
- Tech: Vintage photos taken by the EPA reveal what America looked like before pollution was regulated
- Defense deal – Get the message clear; we won’t be tired with demo – Asiedu Nketiah to Akufo-Addo
- Confusion mars Brong Ahafo NPP elections after EC no-show
- PPFA Calls For Genuine Space To Citizenship Debates
- Police Investigating Double Salary Or Ex Gratia?
- Immigration Ladies taste third defeat in FreshPak National Women’s League
- NPP Election Committee defies alleged court injunction
- Internal party issues delay NPP regional congress in Sunyani
- SSNIT Scandal: Media trial of Ernest Thompson unfair – Prof Alabi
- Patapaa replies Fancy Gadam for calling him a ‘Joker’
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax Beat Immigration Ladies For First Win; Mukarama Abdulai Hits Brace For Northern Ladies
- 2019 U20 AFCON: Ghana To Play Algeria In Second Round Qualifier
- CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars drawn in group of death
- English Premier League: Christian Atsu ruled out of Everton vs Newcastle clash
- Ghana Premier League: Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All Stars
- Finance: 'The market is robust:' Goldman Sachs-backed Circle doubles minimum bitcoin trade size to $500,000
- Divine Otoo Agorhom elected NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman
- Results of Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches after day nine
- Media urged to report on effects of plastic waste pollution
- Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks – Karela's winning run ended after goalless draw against Sharks
- Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United – Patrick Razak's late strike rescues a point for Phobia
- Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA SC- Clinical Academy Boys make poor Crabs pay at home
- Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko – Porcupine Warriors beat Northern Blues to end winless run
- 'Prosperity Message Leading Christians Astray
- Ghanaian Starlet Eddie Nketiah Speaks On His Partnership With Reiss Nelson At Arsenal
- Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko
- Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA SC
- Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United
- Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Click Here to Comment on this Article