Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. Paul Essien is set to receive an Environmental Excellence Award at this year’s edition of the Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards.

The award category is given to individuals, groups, MPs, MMDCEs, Major, past and present, institutions, organisations, communities, youth and among others every year for their outstanding environmental leadership achievements, protecting and enhancing sanitation and the natural environment during the year under review.

The Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards is being powered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Ghana.

The grand ceremony is expected to be held at the British Council Main Hall in Accra on Saturday, May 26, 2018 with President Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.

The event, which is expected to be grandeur in style, will attract environmental sustainability champions, government officials and Philanthropists to the Award Ceremony.

According to the Chief Executive Officer for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Nash, Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards has recognised the Jomoro MP for the leadership impact and outstanding differences on the environmental issues by keeping Ghana’s Beautification agenda aloft and encouraging continuous improvement.

“Our Organization wants to celebrate your accomplishments and acknowledge the critical role you play in assisting environmental goals that promote sustainability in the country”, the CEO said.

He added, “The awards program is designed to showcase and promote projects that can be replicated in communities across the nation”.

The award ceremony forms part of measures to realize the dream of a healthy environment, prosperous economy and equitable society.

The Ghana Excellence Awards focus on some key issues and these are; Litter Prevention, Illegal Mining (Galamsey), Reforestation, Waste Reduction or Recycling, Community Greening, Beautification and Renewable Energy.

“This is accomplished through a combination of community organising, public education and the fostering of public or private partnerships with forty (40) categories of awards”, the CEO revealed.

The goal of the Ghana Environmental Excellence Awards is to reduce the impact activities on the environment beyond, producing a better environment, conserving natural resources and resulting in long-term economic benefits.

The ceremony which is under the theme, “Keep Ghana Beautiful” will also host GEEA Ambassadors, Mr. Nicolas Omane Acheampong and Mrs. Eunice Asafo Nukunya.

The Jomoro MP is expected to be given a beautiful award plaque, decoration and a certificate.

Mr. Paul Essien who is also the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has been a strong campaigner against illegal mining activities in the country and has been touring the Central and Western Regions to educate people on how to preserve the environment.

He has also contributed tremendously towards sanitation improvement in his Constituency.

Commenting on his nomination as the best MP for Environmental Improvement in Ghana, the MP told GhanaWeb’s Western Regional Correspondent that the award is going to help him to work tirelessly to reduce environmental challenges the country and his area are facing.

He also expressed gratitude to the Organization for nominating him as the best MP for Environmental Improvement in Ghana.

“I’m very happy for this award and this tells us that everything that we are doing people are watching us so I will urge my colleagues to work hard and I dedicate this award to my constituents, they made me whom I am today”, he excited.

In another development, the London Graduates School in the United Kingdom is to award the Jomoro MP with Honorary Doctorate Degree in Dubai in July, 2018.