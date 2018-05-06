Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, Mr. George Mireku Duker has donated items to disabled persons within his area.

He presented the items over the weekend, at his residence in Tarkwa-Nsuaem as he dined with physically challenged people and other party executives during his birthday celebration.

According to Mr Duker, aside his core political duties, he holds the welfare of the people in his Constituency in the highest esteem.

The items donated were 10 wheelchairs, 10 clutches, and 2 industrial electric sewing machines.

The MP also used the opportunity to reiterate the achievements of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The gathering were very much enthused with the achievements of the NPP government and their hardworking MP in the short time in office.

Community Visit

In the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018, the MP donated 50 bags of cement to the Bogrekrom community as a support towards the construction of their community centre.

He also donated 100 bags of cement to the Dress Makers Association of Tarkwa towards the construction of their Municipal Center.

The Lawmaker donated computers and other accessories to some selected deprived schools in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Western Regional Correspondent, some beneficiaries expressed their profound appreciation to the MP and added that “His continuous touch with us and the entire Wassaman is reassuring. Indeed, there’s hope in the future”.

“God bless MPs who visit their Constituents every weekend to explain government policies better to them through the party’s communications structures”, they emphasized.

“We thank God for having a Visible and a Hardworking MP working assiduously to ensure the developmental goals of Tarkwa-Nsuaem is achieved”, they added.

Source: Daniel Kaku

