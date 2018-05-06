Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, Mr. George Mireku Duker has donated items to disabled persons within his area.
He presented the items over the weekend, at his residence in Tarkwa-Nsuaem as he dined with physically challenged people and other party executives during his birthday celebration.
According to Mr Duker, aside his core political duties, he holds the welfare of the people in his Constituency in the highest esteem.
The items donated were 10 wheelchairs, 10 clutches, and 2 industrial electric sewing machines.
The MP also used the opportunity to reiterate the achievements of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The gathering were very much enthused with the achievements of the NPP government and their hardworking MP in the short time in office.
Community Visit
In the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018, the MP donated 50 bags of cement to the Bogrekrom community as a support towards the construction of their community centre.
He also donated 100 bags of cement to the Dress Makers Association of Tarkwa towards the construction of their Municipal Center.
The Lawmaker donated computers and other accessories to some selected deprived schools in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.
Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Western Regional Correspondent, some beneficiaries expressed their profound appreciation to the MP and added that “His continuous touch with us and the entire Wassaman is reassuring. Indeed, there’s hope in the future”.
“God bless MPs who visit their Constituents every weekend to explain government policies better to them through the party’s communications structures”, they emphasized.
“We thank God for having a Visible and a Hardworking MP working assiduously to ensure the developmental goals of Tarkwa-Nsuaem is achieved”, they added.
Source: Daniel Kaku
Img-20180521-wa0025
Img-20180521-wa0022
Img-20180522-wa0016
Img-20180522-wa0012
Img-20180522-wa0013
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Minister Caught On Tape Trying To Influence Delegates
- Nuggets of contention: Chinese mine gold in Cameroon
- Opinion: Why men quit and women don't
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- Rawlings Warns Against Dragging Him Into Buhari Affairs
- I'll Rather Have Reckless Than Sycophantic Media
- Thousands of Zimbabwe nurses call off strike
- Two suicide bombers kill four in north Nigeria mosque
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Bernard Kumordzi Suffers Early Injury In Kortrijk's 3-0 Defeat At Zulte-Waragem
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Heartbreaking: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
- Tech: Vintage photos taken by the EPA reveal what America looked like before pollution was regulated
- Defense deal – Get the message clear; we won’t be tired with demo – Asiedu Nketiah to Akufo-Addo
- Confusion mars Brong Ahafo NPP elections after EC no-show
- PPFA Calls For Genuine Space To Citizenship Debates
- Police Investigating Double Salary Or Ex Gratia?
- Immigration Ladies taste third defeat in FreshPak National Women’s League
- NPP Election Committee defies alleged court injunction
- Internal party issues delay NPP regional congress in Sunyani
- SSNIT Scandal: Media trial of Ernest Thompson unfair – Prof Alabi
- Patapaa replies Fancy Gadam for calling him a ‘Joker’
- National Women's League Week 3: Halifax Beat Immigration Ladies For First Win; Mukarama Abdulai Hits Brace For Northern Ladies
- 2019 U20 AFCON: Ghana To Play Algeria In Second Round Qualifier
- CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars drawn in group of death
- English Premier League: Christian Atsu ruled out of Everton vs Newcastle clash
- Ghana Premier League: Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All Stars
- Finance: 'The market is robust:' Goldman Sachs-backed Circle doubles minimum bitcoin trade size to $500,000
- Divine Otoo Agorhom elected NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman
- Results of Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches after day nine
- Media urged to report on effects of plastic waste pollution
- Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks – Karela's winning run ended after goalless draw against Sharks
- Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United – Patrick Razak's late strike rescues a point for Phobia
- Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA SC- Clinical Academy Boys make poor Crabs pay at home
- Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko – Porcupine Warriors beat Northern Blues to end winless run
- 'Prosperity Message Leading Christians Astray
- Ghanaian Starlet Eddie Nketiah Speaks On His Partnership With Reiss Nelson At Arsenal
- Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko
- Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA SC
- Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United
- Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Click Here to Comment on this Article