Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

Dan Soko

Western Regional Football Association chairman Kojo Yankah has descended heavily on Anas Aremeyaw Anas ahead of the upcoming “exposé number 12 video”, insisting that he feels pity for the investigative journalist for the highly anticipated piece.

The much-talked about exposé video is expected to be premiered on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Widespread reports in the media suggest that several leading members of the Ghana FA will be implicated in the video.

But, Mr Yankah has affronted the claim by labelling the ace investigative journalist as a pitiful person and dared him to incriminate any FA member in the video.

“I feel pity for Anas. I wish I’ll be captured in the video because I don’t believe the ingenuity of his work,” Yankah told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy FM‘s Anopa Bosuo Sports.

“How can he call himself a righteous person and force bribe on people’s neck and film them. Look at what he’s done to the life of the police he implicated in one of his expose videos…he forced the man to take the money and now go and look at the man’s life. He is not what he claims to be. Someone should kindly tell Anas to add me to the video.”

“Nobody cares whether the video will be shown to 60,000 people or not; I can tell you that he will not succeed with the witch hunting video against the FA.”

“Why does Anas put on mask when investigating?

“No FA member is scared or terrified about June 6. Those saying GFA officials are afraid because of the video are telling lies.”

“I seriously pity him. I said this with a purpose and after June 6 I will explain it to the whole world,” Yankah deduced.

Article tags

No tags for this article

May 22, 2018

