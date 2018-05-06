Breaking News: President Directs Arrest Of GFA Chair Over Fraud

Kwesi Nyantakyi

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the arrest of the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association over fraud.

Kwasi Nyantakyi is believed to be engaged in some influence peddling using the name of the president.

The directive follows an investigative piece by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

-Myjoyonline