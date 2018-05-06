Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

A joint military and police force has been deployed to Bimbilla in the Northern Region ahead of Wednesday’s landmark verdict by the Supreme Court on the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.
According to the Municipal Police command, the move is to forestall any disturbances after the verdict.
A 15-year chieftaincy conflict in Bimbilla often leads to clashes between the various factions and has claimed over forty lives, including women.
Background
The decision on who is the rightful Overlord of Bimbilla has been in dispute for years, prompting the claimants to appeal to the National House of Chiefs for adjudication.
This was after several failed attempts to get the Northern Regional House of Chiefs to rule in their favour.
The claimants; the late Naa Salifu Dawuni, appealed against the ruling of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs that affirmed Naa Dasana Andani II as the overlord of Bimbila.
Subsequently, Naa Dasana Andani Yakubu II was murdered by unknown assailants, while the case was pending at the National House of Chiefs.
The murder of the overlord led to some unrest in the area, and the developments compelled the Minister of Interior to impose a 12-hour curfew on the town.
However, the Regional House of Chiefs in their ruling in October 2014 declared the late Naa Dasana Andani Yakubu II as the rightful heir.
The Naakpa Naa faction, however, decided to head to the Supreme Court to seek finality on the matter.
‘Delays causing tension’
The Northern Regional Executive Secretary for the National Peace Council, Father Thaddeus Kuusah, on December 2017 complained that there was heightened tension in the Bimbilla area blaming attributing it to the delay in the Supreme Court ruling.
“It is not healthy because of the expectations, people are very confident, they are expecting that the ruling may go their favour and once the ruling comes, the dust will begin to settle. So whichever way it goes, I believe it will work. We need to keep reminding them that further delay is also causing a lot of anxiety in the area so if it is within their time frame to come out with the review as soon as possible it will help,” he added.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Berekum Chelsea-Liberty Professionals Clash Rained Off
- CAF President Ahmad Arrives In Ghana On Monday Ahead Of Conferment Of UPSA Honorary Doctorate Degree
- Who Wins SWAG Sports Personality 2017?
- Theresa May Suggestion To Ghana To Legalize Gay Is An Insult To Ghanaians - Pentecost Chairman
- We Will Force Akufo-Addo To Accommodate Dissenting Views - Haruna Iddrisu
- Tech: Florida police failed to unlock phone using a dead man's finger — but corpses may still help in hacking handsets
- Who Wins SWAG Sports Personality 2017?
- Ghanaian media 'often irritating', but better than silence – Akufo-Addo
- Mahama takes over as Chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Security
- 5 top NDC officials have confessed to receiving double salaries - Wontumi
- May 9 disaster anniversary: Children facing life-threatening ailments at KATH to get help
- Double Salary: NDC MPs, Ministers begging me to save them - Wontumi
- Nation Builders Corps to be launched May 1 – Bawumia discloses
- Gay rights: UK Prime Minister insulted Ghanaians - Pentecost Chairman
- Double Salary Saga; Government creating bad blood - Bagbin
- Perry Okudzeto charged information officer to live up to expectation
- 'Debate is needless, but Akufo-Addo’s 998 staff sigh - Kweku Baako
- Defence deal: We won’t be tired with 'demo' – Asiedu Nketiah to Akufo-Addo
- Finance: Porsche officials have been charged with doctoring emissions results to make cars meet Korea’s environment standards
- Theresa May Suggestion To Ghana To Legalize Gay Is An Insult To Ghanaians – Pentecost Chairman
- Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out
- GES urged to tackle sexual abuse in schools
- Spio-Garbrah ‘begs’ for money to contest NDC primaries?
- Immigration Ladies taste third defeat in FreshPak National Women’s League
- NPP defies court injunction to elect new executives
- GE supports Ghana’s digitisation drive
- NPP will win 2020 elections by 82% - Wontumi
- Nitiwul lied, Mahama didn't leave 678 Presidential staffers - Apaak
- FG Reforming NNPC For Transparency & Accountability
- Here Is How To Easily Apply & Get Your Nigerian Passport
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet
- Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted
- Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice
- Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training
- Dr. Asare-Kusi Elected Methodist Bishop
- Western Regional NPP Elections Held Successfully
- Woanya Is The New NPP Volta Regional Chairman
Click Here to Comment on this Article