Calm Returns To Tumu

There has been massive military and Police presence at Tumu in the Upper West Region to ensure calm in the area.
This follows the drowning of a 23-year-old man during a police swoop.
Speaking to the Deputy Upper West Regional Police PRO, Inspector Gideon Boateng told Citi News, investigations are being carried out to ascertain what could have led to the happenings.
“There is calm at Tumu and their environs, the police-military patrol is ongoing over there. Let me frank with last Friday, the regional police commander, the Deputy, Crime office and other police personnel were with the families of the deceased to share moments with the families,” he said.
Last week at least two people were reported dead after clashes between police and youth in Tumu , the capital of the Sissala East district of the Upper West region.
The angry youth besieged the police station afterwards, destroying vehicles and other properties belonging to the police service.
An eyewitness, Mohammad Basugu told Citi News the situation had created tension in the town.
“Some of them made their way towards the dam, to avoid being arrested. In the process, one of them drowned, and they are accusing the police of having caused the death of the deceased. Yesterday, by 7 pm the tension died down, but this morning when they retrieved the body from the dam, it started again. According to report I am receiving from the district office they have besieged the police and vandalised the police station and cause damage to the police vehicle,” he said.
