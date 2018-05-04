N/R: ‘Special Assistants’ Taking Over Civil Service Positions

Dan Soko
The leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Northern Region has condemned the growing practice of special assistants taking over the jobs of civil servants at the Ministries, Departments, Agencies and District Assemblies.

According to the Northern Regional CLOSAG Chairman, Abdul Fatawu Dauda, civil servants are gradually losing their relevance due to the penetration of Special Assistants in the public sector.

He raised the concern at a news conference in Tamale where he impressed upon the CLOGSAG national leadership to stop such practice.

“I call on the national executives to immediately intervene and check some unnecessary interferences and transfers going on within the local government service in the region.”

Abdul Fatawu Dauda maintained that they could no longer accommodate the “so-called Special Assistants” who have virtually overshadowed civil servants at their duty post.

“Our staff at the various Departments, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country are not given the due freedom to do what is required of them by the local government service regulations.”

Below is the full statement
PETITION FROM THE NORTHERN REGIONAL BRANCH OF THE CIVIL AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT STAFF ASSOCIATION, GHANA (CLOGSAG) TO THE NATIONAL SECRETARIAT

INTERFERENCE WITH WORK OF STAFF IN THE CIVIL AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) launched the Neutrality project on 27th March 2018. Since then, our members have been emboldened and have been reporting on interference in various forms at their workplaces.

What is the nature of the interference? Political interference has manifested itself in many ways, namely:

1. Special assistants are taking over the job schedules of staff within the Civil and Local Government Services.

2. Those with political clout meddling in the administration of the Assemblies.

“Cannot work with you syndrome of District Chief Executives (MMDCEs)” has reared its ugly head in some Assemblies.

As the staff of the Civil and Local Government Services, We are expected to serve successive Governments without any political colour. Indeed we are now being pushed out, and those at the helm of affairs turn round to accuse us of not being productive.

Is this not a good example of “Giving the dog a bad name in order to hang it”?

We, the Northern Regional Branch of CLOGSAG, are fed up with what is happening with the rank and file. We have waited long enough, believing that the situation would improve. Rather we do not see any change.

In order that this situation would not be allowed to continue, we are calling on the National Secretariat to convene an emergency NEC meeting as soon as possible to determine the way forward.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Long Live Ghana
Long Live CLOGSAG
YUSHAWU ABDUL-LATIF
REGIONAL SECRETARY

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

