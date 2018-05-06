Àgona West Municipal Assembly Creates Artisan Village To Ease Congestion

The Àgona West Municipal Assembly has constructed a 50-acre Artisan Village to relocate them from dotted areas in Àgona Swedru and its environment to ease congestion in the vicinity.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan who announced this at a general Assembly meeting lauded Chief of Àgona Swedru, Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II for given the land free of charge.

According to the MCE, the village which was constructed some years ago had been abandoned because artisans were refusing to relocate to the new site.

” The Assembly over the years had engaged the artisans on relocation to the site but all efforts proved futile. This situation created avenue for thieves to steal items at the facility which were purchased using the tax payer’s money.

It’s worthy to note that the Artisan Village which was constructed by the Àgona West Municipal Assembly with support from Social Investment Fund (S.I. F) has social amenities like modern toilet facility , clinic, portable drinking water (Pipe Borne) and electricity from the national grid among others to boost their businesses.

I wish to inform the House that the Artisans have agreed to a July ending deadline to relocate after a series of stakeholders meetings with recent one held on Wednesday 2nd May, 2018 which was chaired by Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II, Swedruhene.

Present were Heads of Security Agencies, Heads of Decentralized Department, Executives of the Àgona West branch of Ghana Garages Association as well as the Artisans.

Management will ensure full compliance from the Artisans to avoid wasted finds on the project”

On Rural Electrification and support to communities in the Municipality, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan disclosed that the Assembly was on course for communities to be connected to the national grid under the rural electrification program.

She told the House that Abugyakwaa and Armah had been connected whilst work on Amponsah, Odom and Nyamendam were to be completed soon.

” Hon. Presiding Member, the Assembly has since my assumption of office has supported a number of communities and institutions in the municipality with bags of cement and packets of roofing sheets for their self-help projects.

Agona Abodom community was given 100 bags of cement and 5 packets of roofing sheets for completion of their Community Center. Agona Nkum and Otsenkorang communities have also been given 50 bags of cement and 5 packets of roofing sheets each respectively.

Nyakrom Senior High and Siddiq Senior High Schools were given 200 and 100 bags of cement for their ongoing Projects while Swedru Presbyterian Basic School benefited from 22 packets of roofing sheets to support their projects

Unfortunate situation hit the municipality in the early part of the year after rainstorm ripped off some buildings in the municipality which resulted in one casualty. It was a sad and difficult moment.

I am reliably informed that National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) went to the aid of the affected persons with some sort of relief items and support.

Currently, the Wawase ADA Basic School building which was heavily affected has been Re-roofed whilst the Circuit Court building is currently being worked on for early completion “

The MCE touched on roads, Health, Water and Sanitation, Education, Rural Enterprise Program , One District One Factory and other sectors saying the Assembly was working assiduously to ensure infrastructure development to enable them work as required.

Hon. Justina Marigold Assan lauded Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Haha Alima Manana for allocating a 34-Seater Mercedes Benz to the Assembly to facilitate it’s activities.

The Presiding Member for Agona West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Frank Abban said the Executive Committee at its recent meeting suggested to the General Assembly to contact the appropriate institutions to address the lingering boundary demarcation challenges with neighbouring Districts.

He noted that the Suggestion was to avert any possible conflicts with them and also help to check revenue leakages.