African Communicators Discuss Continent’s Narrative at British Library

The London edition of Africa Communications Week (ACW) hosted by Abjel Communications will take place on Friday 25th May at the British Library .

Africa Communications Week is the premier gathering for communications professionals and thought leaders looking to impact the current narratives on Africa. The Week aims to convene communications leaders from various backgrounds across the world to critically assess the role of communications in Africa’s socio-economic development.

“Narratives surrounding Africa have an impact on the socio-economic development of the continent, Africa focused communicators must therefore be strategic about shaping a narrative that is so vital to the transformation of the continent,” explains ACW co-founder Eniola Harrison.

ACW is open to all communications professionals with an expertise/interest in Africa, from African countries and across the globe.

“Africa is making huge economic strides – a vibrant, varied continent with a growing consumer base. With economic growth averaging nearly 5 percent, about 11 million people a year entering the workforce and a younger, better educated, population than ever before, surely, there are some positive things coming out of the continent. However, our inability to control or even influence who tells our stories makes it difficult to challenge and change the negativity that perpetuates in the mainstream script”, says Adisa Amanor-Wilks, Founder & CEO of Abjel Communications.

Each year around Africa Day, a series of conferences and events will be organized by communications professionals and organizations in Africa and across the world to encourage Africa focused communications professionals connect, engage and reflect on the role of communications in Africa’s development.

“Africa needs its home-grown communicators to own and tell stories out of Africa; to counter dominant stereotypical narratives whether in news and current affairs, advertising or entertainment. The London edition will be an interactive roundtable discussion aimed at sharing insights and arriving at some concrete steps in moving the narrative needle to a neutral and over time, a more positive outlook,” adds Mrs Amanor-Wilks.

For more information and to book your place, please visit the Eventbrite page .

For interviews: [email protected]Supporters: Dahabshiil, Adinqra Digital, Movemeback , Avance Media, Colorful Radio, British Library, ABN radio, CNBC Africa and Royal African Society .