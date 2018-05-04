FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Could Be In Prison For 25 Years If …

President of the Ghana Football Association, who doubles as FIFA Council Member, Kwesi Nyantakyi could be imprisoned for up to 25 years if found guilty of defrauding by false pretences.
This is because the offense of defrauding by false pretences is a 2nd-degree felony which carries a sentence of at least 25 years in prison.
Earlier today, President Nana Addo ordered for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi who is the CAF 1st vice president for defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling.
This comes after the president watched the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ “Number 12” undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for unscrupulous purposes.
The “Number 12” video which has been described by a dynamite by Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr will be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6.
A week ago, Mr Baako revealed that a prominent lawyer tried bribing Anas Aremeyaw Anas to edit out scandalous findings against “a man” believed to be in the GFA, in the yet-to-be premiered Number 12 piece.
Speaking about the piece, Mr Baako Jr. told Randy Abbey on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, 17 May that: “Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK”.
He said: “There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course he may know it’s him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.
“The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually [lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: ‘[I couldn’t deliver the bribe], take it’. But of course, we have found out. He’s a lawyer, very good lawyer, prominent lawyer”, Mr Baako Jr. said.
On the same show, Mr Baako Jr. said the exposé will render the careers of some top people in tatters.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Finance: Porsche officials have been charged with doctoring emissions results to make cars meet Korea’s environment standards
- Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out
- GES urged to tackle sexual abuse in schools
- FG Reforming NNPC For Transparency & Accountability
- Here Is How To Easily Apply & Get Your Nigerian Passport
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet
- Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted
- Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice
- Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training
- Dr. Asare-Kusi Elected Methodist Bishop
- Western Regional NPP Elections Held Successfully
- Woanya Is The New NPP Volta Regional Chairman
- ECG Supports Mawuli School
- Sunyani NPP Elections Delayed Due To Internal Party Issues
- Indian Minister Ridiculed Over Claims That Internet Existed Long Before
- LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV
- Underpricing ‘killing’ utility providers in sub-Saharan Africa – World Bank
- GPL matchday nine: Contrasting results for Hearts and Kotoko
- I had nothing to do with the UPSA Vice Chancellor's appointment - Prof Alabi
- Gay rights: We don't need help from Theresa May - Prof Alabi
- Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo
- Millionaire's Club: Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrah
- Politics: Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo
- Tech: Chinese cities wanting peace and quiet are using acoustic cameras to catch honking drivers
- Security: Ghana Police will be no.1 in Africa by 2020 – IGP
- Tech: A mother in Flint, Michigan collected more than 800 neighborhood water samples to help uncover the city's lead crisis
- Finance: Porsche officials have been charged with doctoring emissions results to make cars meet Korea’s environmental standards
- Why Bode George Should Beg Obasanjo - Oyinlola
- Senator Dino Melaye Arrested In Abuja Airport
- Nabbed Soldier: I deserted Army because I was owed 9-month salary
- Father, Son Arrested For Murder of Married Woman
- Rich Businessman Attacks Keyamo In Court, Calls Him ‘Sellout’
- Saraki, Tambuwal Give PDP Conditions To Return?
- Ecobank Report Reveals Ghana's Growth Continues To Be Strong
- Constant Military Assault On The Police; The Police Are Still Not Angered And Provoked Enough –The Soldiers Need To Do More
- Good Work, Kweku Baako!
- Akufo-Addo Will Jail NDC Thieves And Scofflaws
Click Here to Comment on this Article