REVEALED… This What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

Nana Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana on Tuesday ordered the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences.
Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the CAF 1st vice president after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president; using the name of the president fraudulently.
Below is what the GFA boss allegedly said in the video:
“Ghana is the easiest place to do business. All you have to do is to give the President of Ghana $5m and the Vice President $3m. I have the President in my pocket. I see him every day. As for the refs, all you need is to give them GHC20 and girls and they are sorted”
