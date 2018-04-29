This Is How Football Fandoms Reacted After Prez. Nana Addo Ordered For The Arrest Of GFA Boss Kwesi Nyanatkyi

On Tuesday, May 22, the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigation Departement [CID] for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi, president of the Ghana Football Association for defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling.

The president ordered the CID of the Ghana Police Service to arrest CAF 1st vice president after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ “Number 12” undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for certain purposes.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June to premiere the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together which is centred on football and politics.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako Jr. who is known to have groomed the undercover journalist has described the video that is yet to be aired as a dynamite and insisted that the people involved in the video can never go scot free.

When the order came from the Jubilee House, many football enthusiasts took social media to praise Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as “Countryman Songo” but dragged Kwesi Nyantakyi into the gutters.

Below is how some football-loving fun reacted on social media…

